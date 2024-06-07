Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly entering the final of the negotiations to become the new Kaizer Chiefs coach

A Briefly News source said the deal is close to being finalised, and an announcement will be made soon

Amakhosi fans have their doubts and stated they will only believe when Nabi signs on the dotted line

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi is close to signing for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: nabinasreddine/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi is days away from being announced as the new coach of Kaizer Chiefs

Earlier reports suggested Nabi entered advanced talks with Amakhosi, and negotiations have continued smoothly.

Nasreddine Nabi is close to signing

Nabi is close to being named the new Chiefs coach, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Nabi’s deal is close to completion after Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos denied striking a deal.

The source said:

“There have been a lot of talks at the club recently, but the deal is nearly done and should be announced soon. The club wanted to make sure they hired the right person, so they took their time, but it will all end soon.”

Amakhosi fans are doubtful

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to express their doubts while waiting for official confirmation.

Sphu Tamzah Makhonza wants solid proof:

“I remember this song last year, and then boom, Zwane was in charge. So, as a Chiefs fan, I will only believe once I see Nabi shaking hands with the Motaungs.”

Sourceman Nyambose says Nabi is in for a shock:

“With those players, Nabi will run away.”

Verse Mavesana is frustrated:

“Directionless team.”

Tozz Mbhobho Funani is pessimistic:

“We all know the final result, but you can keep hoping for a miracle.”

Maphoru Tinzed Masole wants Pitso:

“We need Pitso, guys.”

Benni McCarthy calls Kaizer Chiefs an institution

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana legend Benni McCarthy called Kaizer Chiefs an ‘institution’ amid rumours of him becoming the new Amakhosi coach

Benni will leave his post as Manchester United’s forward coach at the end of June 2024 and said an offer from Chiefs would be too big to turn down.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News