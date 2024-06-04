Alexandre Santos will not be Kaizer Chiefs coach next season after he could not reach an agreement with the Soweto club

The Portuguese coach said he met with Chiefs' officials, but there is no deal in place for him to become the next Amakhosi coach

Frustrated fans took to social media to blame the club's management while they also named their preferred choices

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are frustrated by the long search for a coach. Image: kaizerm_jr

The wait for a new Kaizer Chiefs continues after Alexandre Santos said he did not accept the role after meeting with the cub's officials.

The Portuguese coach left Angolan champions Petro de Luanda but failed to agree to terms with Chiefs, who have also reportedly met with Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi.

Alexandre Santos confirmed he met Kaizer Chiefs' management

Santos speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Santos quickly shot down any rumours of becoming the next Amakhosi coach.

Santos said:

"They talked to me, but we don't have any deal."

A Briefly News source said that the club had contacted several candidates, while Pitso Mosimane's agent and wife, Moira, was recently seen at Naturena.

Fans are frustrated

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over the ongoing coaching saga at Chiefs, with many blaming the club's management.

Thokozani Toxin Khoza want Pitso:

"I would suggest that they hire Pitso Mosimane. Who is familiar with the PSL."

Mnelisi Aneles backs Nabi for the job:

"As Amakhosi, we are waiting for the announcement of Nasreddine Nabi as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs."

Nothabile Precious Ngcobo says Santos should target a different PSL side:

"I want this coach at Sundowns."

Mac-Care Midrand blamed Chiefs' management:

"Kaizer Chiefs is poorly managed. The team has been in crisis for way too long, and management should have identified and signed a coach by now."

Ephraim Maamoe says Chiefs are desperate:

"They want a volunteer to take over."

Doctor Khumalo calls for an arrogant Kaizer Chiefs coach

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo said the next Amakhosi coach needs to be arrogant.

The legendary midfielder said the Soweto club needs a strong-willed coach to guide them back to the summit of Mzansi football.

