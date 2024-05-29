Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo said Kaizer Chiefs need a strict coach to improve their performances on the field

The Soweto club finished the PSL in tenth while they are still searching for a new coach ahead of the 2024/2025 season

Amakhosi fans took to social media to agree with Khumalo, who played 50 matches for Bafana from 1992 till 2001

Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo said the Soweto club requires a coach with arrogance next season after finishing tenth in the PSL.

The former Bafana midfielder said Chiefs need a strict coach at the helm, while according to reports, TS Galaxy tactician Sead Ramovic is a candidate.

Doctor Khumalo wants an arrogant Kaizer Chiefs coach

Khumalo speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Khumalo, who denied links to political party ANC, said Chiefs has a rich history of winning titles.

Khumalo said:

“A coach that comes, can’t be a twinsaver. Kaizer Chiefs has always maintained a coach that has arrogance. There’s so much that has gone wrong, but I’d like to believe there’s still ample time to fix it. Because there are things that happened that never happened for centuries.”

Fans support Khumalo

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to agree with Khumalo as they felt Chiefs have not lived up to expectations.

Senior Phutjane Letsoalo wants Chiefs to improve:

“For Kaizer Chiefs, being in position 10 is not its culture. Next season, Kaizer Chiefs must leave no stone unturned.”

Mabotsa Shashape said Chiefs were unlucky:

“Cavin Johnson came with bad luck.”

Shane Mayimele agrees with Khumalo:

“Perfectly said, Chiefs need a strict coach who will not tolerate any nonsense.”

Skhalo Jacob Msibi supports Khumalo:

“Yes, I support the statements of Doctor.”

James Lekhooana admires the legend:

“Legend speaking.”

