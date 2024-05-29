Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has been criticizing ANC supporters, including celebrities like DJ Shimza, Natasha Thahane, and Stoan Seate, for their support of the party

He claims Shimza and Thahane are "major beneficiaries" of the ANC, which led to mixed reactions from the public—some praised his boldness while others criticized his approach as unbecoming of a presidential candidate

Sizwe Dhlomo defended DJ Shimza, asserting his right to support any political party

Mmusi Maimane unleashed a series of scathing remarks on ANC supporters. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Twitter/@NathiMthethwaSA.

Source: Getty Images

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has been roasting ANC supporters.

From celebrities to regular people, ANC supporters on X caught strays for publicly expressing their support for the party.

Maimane started trolling actor and Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate.

See the post below:

He didn’t hold back on DJ Shimza, actress Natasha Thahane and South African television presenter and radio personality Luthando Shosha, also known as Lootlove.

He claimed that DJ Shimza and Thahane were the biggest beneficiaries of the ANC government.

See the post below:

Leaving no stone unturned

One netizen took to X to ask if it was a unanimous decision to give the ANC a second chance.

Maimane trolled her and said the question she posed was the reason she wanted to vote against a 30% pass mark:

Netizens couldn’t help but stan

South Africans were impressed with Mmusi calling out celebrities campaigning for the ANC.

@ka_madesi approved of Maimaine’s jokes:

“finish him.”

@FutureBite said:

“Mmusi doesn’t play today.”

@babysmeg chimed in and applauded Maimane:

“You cooked here Mmusi.”

@ThulaniSundu also expressed his approval:

Ever since you left the DA your true personality came out They had you in chains there.

However, not all Citizens were impressed

Some people thought Maimane should not conduct himself like someone running for president.

@Q_Yozi said:

"Leading a society means leading even those you disagree with… Mmusi attacking citizens because of their political choices displays a bankrupt sense of leadership maturity."

Source: Briefly News