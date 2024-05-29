Sizwe Dhlomo called out Mmusi Maimane for shaming DJ Shimza's support for the ANC

This after the DJ posted a photo suggesting that the controversial party can count on his vote and sparked outrage

Mzansi called both Shimza and Sizwe out for benefitting from corruption, saying Mmusi's statements weren't wrong

Sizwe Dhlomo called Mmusi Maimane to order over his comments about DJ Shimza. Images: shimza.dj, sizwedhlomo, mmusimaimane

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo defended DJ Shimza after Mmusi Maimane dragged him again, this time, for supporting the ANC. The BOSA leader called Shimza out for standing with the ANC, claiming he was the party's biggest beneficiary.

Sizwe Dhlomo defends DJ Shimza

On election day, social media is buzzing with netizens looking forward to casting their votes for the political parties of their choice.

One such netizen was DJ Shimza, who, in very few words, declared his support for the ANC ahead of the elections by posting the party's emblem with heart emojis representing its colours.

In response to the post, BOSA leader, Mmusi Maimane trash-talked Shimza and claimed that he was the ANC's biggest beneficiary, hence his support for the controversial party:

"You're the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits."

With hopes of diffusing the situation, Sizwe Dhlomo called the former DA president to order, saying Shimza had a right to vote for the party of his choice:

"Don’t do this, bro. It’s his right to support any party he wants. Don’t shame him for that."

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's statement

Netizens called Shimza a sell-out and beneficiary of the ANC who was only doing it for the sake of the bag:

simplyhle_02 said:

"No, people who support the ANC deserve to be shamed."

BillyPacho12 claimed:

"We know you also benefited from ANC."

PravinMustGo dragged Sizwe:

"Cute, ANC beneficiaries defending one another."

CFCGeezy posted:

"We will shame ANC voters all day."

ItsBEAR____ responded:

"That man didn't tell a single lie; let him cook."

