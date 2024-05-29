LootLove seemingly endorsed the ANC ahead of the elections during one of the party's events

Though the media personality has not been vocal about her political stance, netizens were convinced she supported the ANC and were not impressed

Mzansi dragged LootLove's career and claimed that she was only supporting the party to get a cheque

LootLove reportedly supports the ANC after attending one of the party's events. Images: lootlove2, iam_anc

Source: Instagram

Apparently, LootLove made her political affiliations clear during one of the ANC's campaigns ahead of the elections. The Metro FM host encouraged young people to vote and raised many eyebrows about the party she's seemingly endorsing.

LootLove backs ANC

With just hours ahead of the anticipated elections, many public figures have not only encouraged South Africans, especially the youth, to vote but have also been vocal about the parties they support.

One such public figure is LootLove, who recently attended one of the ANC's final rallies and encouraged young people to vote.

In a video posted on the party's Twitter (X) page, Loot was heard urging the youth to do the right thing for their future:

"It's very important to vote, guys. It's very important to exercise your rights and use your voice, do the right thing."

Though she did not explicitly encourage people to vote for the party, the page suggested otherwise:

"Award-winning TV and radio broadcaster, LootLove, endorses the ANC and encourages people to #VoteANC2024."

Mzansi weighs in on LootLove's video

Netizens are outraged, and the jokes are flying with people trash-talking not only LootLove's career but also her apparent support for the ANC:

BongzTheDon said:

"She has twins to feed."

ThembzMpapele dragged LootLove:

"Thinking with her stomach, your celebs are pathetic."

mosatlha wrote:

"That's so stupid of her."

sthezulu98 threw shade:

"She lost relevance a long time ago, this was one of the very few paying gigs she had available, she had no choice."

MangieDj posted:

"She's just hungry; we understand. Raising twins can't be easy."

