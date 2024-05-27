The National Freedom Party's Secretary-General Canaan Mdletshe could not cast his special vote in Ulundi, Kwa-Zulu Natal

He posted a video on social media in which he said that he found the voting station closed and without an IEC official

South Africans accused the Independent Electoral Commission of not wanting elections to take place in the province

Ulundi residents could not cast special votes because the voting station was closed. Images: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images and Rajeh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

ULUNDI, KWAZULU-NATAL— The voting station in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, was not open for special votes, according to a prominent member of the National Freedom Party.

NFP secretary-general finds station closed

@ZANewsFlash posted a video of the NFP's secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, talking about his experience. According to Mdletshe, he arrived at the voting station in Ward 19 at 11 am on 27 May to cast a special vote, but not a single Independent Electoral Commission official was on site. Two hours later, the voting station was still closed.

"Unfortunately for myself and many others who have come to cast their votes, we have to go back home, but the worst part is I have to go back to Gauteng, so that means I may not get an opportunity to vote," he said.

"This is a mess. It's something that the IEC must attend to this matter urgently because if day one is disorganised, what's going to happen on Wednesday?"

Watch the full video here:

South Africans comment on the video

Netizens gave their views on what allegedly transpired at the voting station.

Nsindiso Dube said:

"Then when questions are raised, people choose to attack rather than to get accountability."

Babakaveeh said:

"The IEC is busy with court cases instead of preparing for elections."

Zikode said:

"Looks like the IEC doesn't want elections to happen in KZN."

Gqaza Lubabalo said:

"They are still somewhere filling those ballots with ANC votes."

Black Tiger said:

"He must come back tomorrow again."

IEC addresses vote-rigging allegations

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Independent Electoral Commission dismissed claims that political parties rigged votes in KZN.

The IEC clarified that the viral video of a ballot storage facility was part of the IEC's logistics plan to transport ballots closer to the respective voting stations.

