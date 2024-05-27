The Independent Electoral Commission addressed allegations of vote-rigging that went viral on social media

This was after an MK Party account on social media alleged that the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal allegedly rigged votes

The IEC's deputy chief electoral officer also slammed violent threats against IEC members

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The IEC slammed claims there was vote-rigging in KZN. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Independent Electric Commission has reacted to threats against its officials and allegations that vote-rigging is taking place in KwaZulu-Natal.

IEC addresses rugging rumours

According to eNCA, the IEC's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi said the video that went viral showing ballot boxes was not sinister. He said the boxes were transported closer to their points of use and that it was a logical plan. This was to increase the chances of voters casting their votes as soon as voting stations open on 29 May.

The IEC also condemned threats made against officials and that the police were involved after members of the MK Party took over a storage facility where ballots were kept and acted in an unauthorised manner.

South Africans distrust the IEC

Netizens on Facebook expressed their distrust in the IEC and claimed it was captured.

Brandon Reddy said:

"IEC is captured by the ANC. This has been happening for a long time!"

LAyo said:

"The IEC is useless. The ANC controls them."

Mahlomola Mahaba said:

"The IEC is becoming a problem in these elections."

Tebogo Mahlomolapelo said:

"The IEC is secret weapon for the ANC."

Thekiso Motaung had a theory.

"People will wear other parties' T-shirts and commit crimes just so that when they appear on social media, it will look like those parties are involved."

Julius Malema claimed votes would be rigged during the elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema claimed there would be vote-rigging during the elections.

He said there would be loadshedding on the day the votes are to be counted, and that is when votes would be rigged.

