The MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they will discipline and expel its members who incite violence

The party's Visvin Reddy, who was charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act, was released on a warning, and his case was postponed

Many South Africans weren't sold that the MK Party would throw out members who

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line

Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile were issued warnings for inciting violence; however, the MK Party said it would expel members who committed the same offence. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said members who incite violence will be dealt with and expelled.

MKP to expel members who incite violence

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela was responding to statements made by party members Bonginkosi Khanyile and Visvin Reddy, which were seen to instigate public violence.

“[Any] member of uMkhonto weSizwe [MK] that utters or makes any pronouncements of violence will be dealt with drastically, and we will expel them.”

Ndhlela, however, told 702 that both Khanyile and Reddy were given warnings for their utterances.

MKP's Visvin Reddy in court

Reddy appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrate Court on 3 April 2034

He was accused of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for statements he made outside the Durban High Court in March 2024.

Reddy said riots and anarchy would ensue if MKP does not contest the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election.

The SAPS said the 53-year-old was released on a warning and postponed the case to 14 June 2024.

South Africans weigh in on the MK Party's expulsion plan

South Africans who spoke to Briefly News were impressed with the MK Party's decision to expel members who incite violence; however, some were not convinced that the party would follow through.

Themba Sibuyi said:

"They sure will expel or suspend such a remember as this would compromise the elections."

Sakhile Shongwe doesn't see all members being treated equally:

"Will the party follow through with this? I think it will differ depending on the status of the person within in the party."

Xolani Mlambo believes MK will follow through with expulsions:

It shows how serious the party is about ending violence due to disgruntlement. With Zuma trying to revive his career, he will most likely follow through to show clean governance.

Njabulo Mokoena added:

"I think the decision is a good one because we have seen how easy it is for South Africans to jump onto an idea, we have serious mob mentality issues( July 2021),"

Busisiwe Mokoena commented:

"Well they know what Zuma's followers are cable of after the last episode, so they must discourage party members seen to be inciting violence."

Lira distances herself from the MK Party

In related Briefly News, Lira released a statement explaining that she had never worked for the MK Party.

The songstress distanced herself from the party after social media suggested she was a member.

Lira clarified in her press release that she is not a party member and does not endorse them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News