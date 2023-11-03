Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has been acquitted of all charges related to inciting public violence during the July Unrest following ex-President Jacob Zuma's arrest in 2021

Mchunu appeared in court on Friday 3 November alongside former President Jacob Zuma

The court's ruling has sparked social media reactions, with many expressing the opinion that the National Prosecuting Authority wasted resources by pursuing the case

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has been cleared of all the allegations against him. The controversial media personality was accused of inciting public violence that caused the July Unrest.

Ngizwe Mchunu has been found not guilty.

Ngizwe Mchunu now a free man

According to a post by Heidi Giokos on Twitter, Mchunu was acquitted of all three charges against him. The post read:

"Ngizwe Mchunu has been found NOT guilty and is acquitted of all three charges. He was facing charges which included inciting public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act. He walks a free man."

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's ruling

Social media shared their thoughts in the court ruling. Many people said the NPA wasted resources by taking Ngizwe Mchunu to court.

@MsongelwaZu said:

"I think this case showed the complications with regards to native languages being interpreted under Eurocentric context. In our languages you can say without actually saying…in IsiXhosa I could say wantsokotha by saying ayikhale everyone understood what he saying."

@Sdira_ commented:

"@NPA_Prosecutes honestly wasted resources and everyone's time with this case."

@_Maphutha_ added:

"Most of these Unrest cases were useless they just wanted to scare people "

Ngizwe Mchunu publicly assaults Sabelo Ngema at Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival

Briefly News previously reported that former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has once again been associated with an assault just a few days after he appeared in court for violence.

A source told ZiMoja that Mchunu recently slapped the general secretary for Umlazi Township Tourism in front of guests who were in the VIP section of the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival.

