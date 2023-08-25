Temperamental broadcaster Ngizwe Mchnu has lost his cool again in the VIP section of a public event

It is alleged that the outspoken personality slapped Umlazi Tourism executive Sabelo Ngema

He recently appeared in court for instigating violence during the July 2021 unrest

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Outspoken media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been accused of slapping Sabelo Ngema across the face at the 'Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival'. Images: @ngizweonline/Instagram, Sabelo Ngema

Source: Facebook

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been associated with an assault again, a few days after a court appearance linked with violence.

Ngizwe Mchunu allegedly slaps Sabelo Ngema

A source told ZiMoja that he recently slapped the General secretary for Umlazi Township Tourism in front of guests who were in the VIP section of the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival:

"We were all sitting there, he went on and kneeled, and extended his hand to greet him. The next thing, we saw him get slapped.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Everything happened so fast. Sabelo did not fight back but was shocked. People blocked the fight before it could happen, but I don't think he would fight back because he looked shocked."

Ngizwe Mchunu in court for July 2021 unrests

The outspoken personality was charged with inciting violence during a press briefing after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the Estcourt correctional facility in July 2021.

He will appear again at the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 September.

Some South Africans find Ngizwe Mchunu hilarious

Several comments have been made, where some peeps find the controversy maker to be hilarious, especially since his trial:

@Modiba_Aubrey_M said:

"Ngizwe Mchunu is a comedian, he shouldn’t afforded that level of seriousness."

@l_nikz was entertained:

"No one makes me laugh like Ngizwe Mchunu and MaDlamini. Yabona those people have content content creators wish they could produce."

@scelo advised:

"He must stop going to court so that they will charge him because there is no case against Ngizwe."

@uDosa_ suggested:

"Ngizwe Mchunu really rebranded to be a socialite."

Duduzile and Jacob Zuma celebrate his freedom

In another Briefly News report, the Zuma family celebrated the former president's release from the Estcourt facility with a happy video.

The feisty Duduzile and her father laughed, saying "free at last" two hours after he handed himself over to resume his sentence and was let go due to remission circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News