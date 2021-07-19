DJ Ngizwe Mchunu Hands Himself Over to Police Following KZN Violence

Former Ukhozi FM DJ and commentator Ngizwe Mchunu is expected to hand himself over to the police today

The media personality made the announcement on his social media accounts following days of calling for President Jacob Zuma's release

Although police cannot confirm what changes have been brought against the DJ, it's likely he'll be implicated as an instigator of the week's violence in KZN

Former Ukhozi FM DJ and commentator Ngizwe Mchunu is expected to hand himself over to police officers outside the Durban Central police station today.

DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has handed himself over to the police. Images: @Wandile_Ntulie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mchunu made a public announcement on social media on Saturday that he would be handing himself over to police following allegations that he is one of those implicated in the protests, destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a report by Sowetan Live, the police confirmed they expect Mchunu to hand himself over, however, could not comment on what charges he will face.

Mchunu was implicated this week following his public support of former President Jacob Zuma.

The DJ said he was also talking to his lawyers about some statements that the Minister of Police made, alluding to him as a possible instigator of the unrest that has gripped the country over the last few days, as reported by IOL.

“The police have been following me around and I don’t know anything, I don’t know why they should be arresting me. There is a clip with the Minister of Police that confuses me. I’m confused why people think that the minister is talking about me,” said Mchunu.

He added that he was not a supporter of former president Zuma but was crying out for justice. He said Zuma was ill-treated in a manner that was “very un-African”.

Former SSA intelligence official Thulani Dlomo denies being an instigator

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after multiple reports by news outlets alleging that former State Security Agency intelligence officer Thulani Dlomo was identified as one of the 12 instigators of the violent protests that led to looting and destruction of infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Dlomo denies all involvement.

News24 broke the news that three reliable and well-placed sources confirmed to the publication that Dlomo's name was handed over to the police for investigation earlier this week.

The publication went on to further says that Dlomo was a loyal Zuma supporter and was at the centre of the unrest that operated under the 'Free Zuma' banner in the past week.

Dlomo has broken his silence and called out media publications that ran with the story of his involvement, according to a report by IOL. Dlomo stated that when the attacks started, he was approached by state officials who asked him to assist them in putting an end to it.

"I have indicated to senior members of government that I am more than willing to assist. It is in our country’s interest to have stability and to protect the lives of innocent people and communities," he said.

Dlomo also stated that it was irresponsible for government officials to blame the unrest in the country on instigators and explained how to mirrored the Apartheid government's modus operandi.

Dlomo said that it was clear that poverty and Zuma's arrest were the motives behind the unrest.

"This is but a smokescreen to deflect from legitimate concerns about the arrest of President Jacob Zuma and the frustration due to poverty of the communities and people," said Dlomo.

Dlomo further called out news outlets for using pictures of him dressed in Zulu regalia, stating that it further perpetuated the idea of ethnic mobilisation.

In response to allegations of him being a loyal Zuma supporter, Dlomo stated that he has served South Africa for over two decades and that he was loyal to his country. He further added that he does not serve an individual but rather his country.

