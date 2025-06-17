Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove, as his contract with the club expires this June

The veteran defender joined the Soweto giants from Cape Town City in 2022 and spent three seasons with the club after Chiefs have decided not to renew his contract

The Mozambique international's exit marks the fourth departure announced by the club this summer, and the fans wished him well in his next club

Kaizer Chiefs have decided to cut ties with Edmilson Dove when his contract with the club expires this month.

The Mozambican veteran defender joined the Glamour Boys from Premier Soccer League rivals Cape Town City in 2022 and went on to spend three seasons with the club.

Injuries marred Dove's time with Kaizer Chiefs, and he didn't start the just-concluded season under Nasreddine Nabi but came back in time to help the team end their 10-year trophy drought as they defeated Orlando Pirates in the final to lift the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup title.

The 30-year-old becomes Amakhosi's fourth exit this summer, with the Soweto giants already announcing the departures of three players: Ranga Chivaviro, Sabele Radebe, and Njabulo Blom, who is returning to his parent club in Major League Soccer at the end of his loan deal.

Kaizer Chiefs announce Edmilson Dove's exit

Kaizer Chiefs took to their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to release a statement about parting ways with Dove when his contract expires at the end of June.

"Kaizer Chiefs and defender Edmilson Dove will part ways when his contract expires at the end of June," the club's statement reads on social media.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Edmilson for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The Soweto-based club opted against renewing the Mozambique international's contract and will be in the market for a player who has the same profile as the former Cape Town City star. He is a utility defender who can play as a centre-back or a left-back.

Dove's departure sparked different reactions from fans on social media, with most of them wishing him well on his next adventure after his Kaizer Chiefs chapter closes.

Reactions as Kaizer Chiefs confirm Dove's departure

oscarmbo said:

"This one is heartbreaking. 💔 He was there when our regulars were injured & played a leadership role."

advocate_figo wrote:

"You can't fault him for lack of effort... He tried. We wish him well in his future endeavors indeed. 🙏"

PulseOnX shared:

Thank you Dove you did your best. You were not always the best player on the pitch but I have always felt that you gave your all when I watched you play

Bonga.Nala added:

"Thank you Edmilson. You tried your best it was not enough. All the best for the future."

BABYBOY.SHABBA implied:

"Terrible decision … the best player on the team on his day."

PowerMandla111 reacted:

"Thank you for your contribution Dove, you are one of the players who helped the team to win the Need bank cup after so many years with out a trophy, all the best in the future #Amakhosi4Life ♥️✌️"

aey_dear commented:

"Edmilson Dove, what an addition he has been to our defense during his tenure at the club. He served us with pride like a true soldier and his contributions to the club will not be forgotten. We wish him all the best."

Dutch-born striker wants Chiefs' move

Briefly News earlier reported that a Dutch-born striker has issued a come and get me plea to Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

The 23-year-old, who has South African roots, is currently a free agent and he's dreaming of joining the PSL giants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News