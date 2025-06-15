Dutch-born striker with South African roots, Simon van Duivenbooden has expressed his strong interest in joining Kaizer Chiefs, praising the club’s legacy and passionate supporters.

The former PSV Eindhoven is currently in search of a new club after parting ways with Vitesse following the end of his contract this summer.

The 23-year-old is reportedly in South Africa as he hopes to join Kaizer Chiefs this summer ahead of next season.

Van Duivenbooden sends Kaizer Chiefs come get me plea

Van Duivenbooden didn't hide admiration for joining a big club like Kaizer Chiefs if the opportunity surfaces this summer.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a club with a rich history and an incredibly passionate fanbase,” Van Duivenbooden told Afrik-Foot.

“The idea of potentially joining such a prestigious team and contributing to their success in the Premier League excites me. I believe my skills and experience would be a great fit, and I’m eager to explore this opportunity.”

In a separate statement, the striker, who has South African roots, reinforced his desire to don the famous gold and black jersey.

“As a Dutch player with South African family ties, the prospect of playing for a club like Kaizer Chiefs is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“I’ve always admired the club’s passion and tradition. I’m eager to connect with the amazing fans and be part of something special.”

