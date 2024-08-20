Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden has been selected in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Bafana will face Uganda and South Sudan on Friday, 6 September and Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Local fans reacted to the squad selection by congratulating new faces and picking out players they felt should not have been named

Hugo Broos has selected Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden and Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as the new faces in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Bafana Bafana coach named his squad ahead of Afcon qualifying matches against Uganda and South Sudan on Friday, 6 September and Tuesday, 12 September.

Simon van Duivenbooden will be hoping to impress Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Image: ANP and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

After receiving a South African passport, Dutch-born striker Van Duivenbooden has been named in the squad and will be looking to make his debut for the country where his father was born.

Hugo Broos names his squad

Bafana announced their squad on their Twitter (X) profile:

Along with Van Duivenbooden, another new face in the preliminary squad is midfielder Mbatha, whose impressive performances earned him a permanent contract at Orlando Pirates.

Following the Afcon draw, Bafana Bafana will face Uganda, South Sudan, and Congo for a place in the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

Fans react to Bafana squad

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Van Duivenbooden and Mbatha, mentioning a few players they felt did not deserve a call-up.

Luyanda Kazi picked an unwanted star:

"A very good squad, minus Mobbie."

Tracy Lufuno Masina wished Bafana well:

“Good luck Bafana Bafana.”

Leonel Leo Mtiyane noticed something:

"Whole lineup for 11 Sundowns players."

Mot Molf praised Chaine:

"I'm happy for Chaine; hopefully, he will be on the final squad."

Sfanelo February is happy for one player:

"Thalente Mbatha."

Thabo Selahle made a suggestion:

"I will bench all Pirates players except Mofokeng."

Mabunda Hlavathi asked a question:

“Where is Bongikuhle Hlongwane?”

Muzie Mnyamawoshi Cele is curious:

"So, to the Bafana coach, Magkopa is better than Mabasa."

Muziwehlanhla Mvubu Lova backs Bafana’s new striker:

“Good to see Duivenbooden there in the mix!”

Mapeanuts Thabo is not happy to see a specific player:

"Good squad. Just remove Percy Tau, and then we will win the match."

