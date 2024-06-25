SBV Vitesse striker Simon van Duivenbooden's hopes of earning a place in the Bafana Bafana squad are now possible after he received a South African passport

The 22-year-old Dutch-born striker has family in Mzansi and is now eligible for Hugo Broos' side after his registration issues have been finalised

Local football fans took to social media to say the striker, who scored 11 goals in the Eredivisie, should get a chance to play for Bafana

Hugo Broos and his technical team will be watching Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Dutch-based striker Simon van Duivenbooden wants to play for Bafana Bafana after he obtained a South African passport.

The 22-year-old, who has family in Mzansi, said he always dreamed of playing for Bafana, which is ranked tenth in Africa after the latest FIFA rankings.

Simon van Duivenbooden wants to play for Bafana

Van Duivenbooden celebrates getting his SA passport, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Van Duivenbooden, who scored 11 goals for SBV Vitesse last season, always dreamed of playing for his father's country.

Van Duivenbooden said:

"I want to play for South Africa, and I will work hard this season to get the attention of the national team coaches."

The lanky striker nearly represented Mzansi's u23 side, but injury and failure to qualify for the 2026 Olympics curtailed the dream.

Fans back Van Duivenbooden

Local football fans took to social media to say Van Duivenbooden should get a chance to play Bafana, who will play in the Cosafa Cup starting Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

KaJobe Sithole knows about the striker:

"Two years ago, this guy wanted to play for South Africa under 23 but got injured."

Saam Ka Langalibalele backs the move:

"It's a good move. We must build a strong national squad to win the World Cup."

Kamo Mang says the move has to benefit Bafana:

"As long as he brings quality, we'll take him."

Richard Mushamula said the striker must get a chance:

"As long as he can prove himself, why not give him a chance?"

Smith Nxumalo backed the striker:

"Very good, my laaitie."

