Raja Athletic Club coach Josef Zinnbauer said Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi has high demands amid links to the top job at Kaizer Chiefs

The Tunisian coach has been linked to becoming the next Amakhosi boss, while the club has reportedly entered into advanced talks with the 58-year-old

Amakhosi fans took to social media to voice their frustrations as the club continues their search for a new coach

Nasreddine Nabi will demand titles at Kaizer Chiefs, said Raja Athletic Club coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer said Nabi, reportedly close to being announced as the new Chiefs coach, will have high demands at any club he joins after leaving Moroccan club FAR Rabat.

Nasreddine Nabi wants titles

According to iDiski Times, Zinnbauer, who beat Nabi to the Morrocan league title last season, said the 58-year-old has high ambitions.

Zinnbauer said:

"I think, for him, it's not important whether he gets to Kaizer Chiefs or another club; for him, it's important that he can get a club where he can win a title. I think he's always keen on titles."

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over Chief's long search for a new coach, while Mzansi tactician Pitso Mosimane will demand a high salary.

Mandisi Modigliani says Chiefs must do everything they can:

"Break the bank if need be, get rid of surplus players and bring in players who can do the job."

Stephen Seome Ntsoane is frustrated:

“Nabi this, Nabi that. This guy will come, and Chiefs will remain trophyless unless they buy the right players."

Faith Shiloh Dlamini said Nabi must be backed:

"He will only succeed if they let him come with his own team."

Matlou Michael asked a question:

"Will Nabi ever be KC coach?"

Inkosi'Yenu Njulab'chopho backs Nabi to be a success:

"I see danger next season."

