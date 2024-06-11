As Kaizer Chiefs continue their search for a new coach next season, several foreign and Mzansi tacticians have been linked with the top job

The Soweto giants are looking for a coach to replace Cavin Johnson, who has returned to the head of youth development at the club

Amakhosi supporters have grown frustrated over the long wait for a new coach at the club that finished tenth last season

Former Sundowns coach and Bafana legend Benni McCarthy have been linked to the Kaizer Chiefs job. Image: Angel Martinez and Michael Regan

After finishing tenth last season, Kaizer Chiefs have been searching for a high-profile coach to fill the hot seat vacated by interim tactician Cavin Johnson.

Several coaches have been linked to the top job at Naturena, and the club has reportedly met with a few candidates.

Kaizer Chiefs are close to appointing Nasreddine Nabi

As reported by Briefly News, Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi is close to signing a deal at Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi officials have reportedly met with the Tunisian, and negotiations have entered the advanced stages.

