Rachel Kolisi and her four children shared clips of their first day of a fun holiday in Mauritius after they left Mzansi

The ex-wife of Bok skipper Siya Kolisi whisked her family off to the African island while dealing with the fallout of their public divorce that was announced in October 2024

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Rachel and wished the family a great time in Mauritius

After leaving South Africa, Rachel Kolisi and her children shared images and clips of their first day of a dream holiday in Mauritius.

The ex-wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and her four children are living large in Mauritius while she still deals with the fallout of a high-profile divorce announced in October 2024.

Rachel Kolisi and her children are enjoying their time in Mauritius. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Before they touched down in Mauritius, Rachel described the holiday as a dream trip as she looked to make precious memories with her children.

Rachel Kolisi is living the dream

Take a look at Rachel's time in Mauritius on Instagram:

Rachel shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram account, which show her four children soaking up the sun and enjoying supper in the background of special entertainment.

The ex-wife of the Bok skipper is spending time with her family as she continues to deal with her life after the divorce which was announced in October 2024.

Since the divorce, Rachel has been spending time in the gym, attending events and also taking time off to recharge in Botswana.

Rachel shared an image before they left South Africa on Instagram:

Rachel cuts ties with the Kolisi Foundation

Following the divorce, Rachel has left her role in the Kolisi Foundation despite promising that she would continue her work in the community uplifting organistaion after the separation.

While she has left the foundation, she has kept the promise of being a devoted parent and is often seen spending time with the children.

Rachel and Siya have two children together, while the couple also adopted the two-time Rugby World Cup winner’s siblings.

Rachel Kolisi is spending time with her children in Mauritius. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Fans say Rachel is the best mom

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Rachel and called her the best mom as she continues to make special memories for her children.

Meganwpietersen wished them well:

“Enjoy fam.”

Thishan3 is impressed:

“Looks amazing.”

Yumnix praised Rachel:

“You always take all four.”

Xoxopottery_designs hopes for the best:

“Have the best time.”

Drmhealthcorner loves Rachel:

“Gracious Rachel. Love you, Nana. Have a good time with your fam!”

Brionyvdspuy is happy:

“Best family holiday out!! Enjoy every minute!!”

Candtsmom loves island holidays:

“Island holidays are the best recharge.”

Frankysfunkyfotos made a joke:

“Should I fly in quick to take some pics?”

Ntombijakavula admires Rachel:

“You have a good heart, Rachel.”

Chericepieterse_ is a fan:

“You are the best mom.”

Siya Kolisi spends the day with his kids

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently spent the day on the rugby field and the beach with his children.

The Two-time Rugby World Cup champion shared a video of himself playing rugby with his son Nicholas before some sandy fun with his daughter Keziah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News