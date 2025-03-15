Bok skipper Siya Kolisi shared images of a fun day with him and his children ahead of a hectic international rugby season

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner played rugby with his son before being joined by his daughter on the beach and park

Local netizens were in awe of the flanker on social media, calling the 33-year-old world champion the father of the year

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi impressed local fans by sharing images of him spending the day with his children in several locations.

During his time away from the field, Kolisi shared images of him playing rugby with his son, Nicholas before his daughter Keziah joined them on the beach.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi spent a fun day with his children in several locations. Image: siyakolisi.

Source: Instagram

Before he spent the day with his children, Kolisi attended a Springbok alignment camp where he spent time in the gym ahead of the international rugby season.

Siya Kolisi spends the day with his children

Watch Kolisi play with children in the video below:

In the Instagram post, Kolisi is seen playing rugby with children before tossing a ball to Nicholas on the beach and having fun with Keziah in a park.

During the rugby video, Kolisi is seen playing with several young boys, bringing smiles and laughter to their faces.

The flanker is no stranger to sharing pictures of his children online as the world champion continues to spend quality time with them after his divorce from his wife Rachel.

Kolisi’s divorce sent shockwaves throughout Mzansi but the couple has shown they are still dedicated parents to their two children and Siya’s siblings, who they adopted.

Kolisi spent time with his son after playing for the Sharks, according to Instagram:

Kolisi retains Bok captaincy

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is planning a busy international rugby season for the world champions that will see them play more than 15 Tests worldwide.

Kolisi has been backed by Erasmus to retain the armband and the flanker hopes he can enjoy another successful year with the four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

In addition to winning the 2024 Rugby Championship and being ranked top of the IRB World Rankings, the Boks also celebrated Cheslin Kolbe winning the SA Player of the Year Award.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is preparing for an action-packed international rugby season. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images and David Rogers/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Kolisi

Local netizens praised Kolisi on social media, calling the decorated player the father of the year and thanked him for making special memories.

Former Bok jppietersen made a joke::

“There was a knock on from you sir.”

Local musician dmandisi commented:

“Very good.”

Tsundzuu.mnisi said Siya was rpoud:

“A proud father when Nic caught the ball in the second frame.”

The video brought back memories for Kaydot_scotch:

“My favourite game at primary school during breaks: Open Gates!”

Siya.k1_ made a suggestion:

“You needed to tackle the first one and set an example that you’re not playing around.”

Marcoblakecpt loved the video:

“Got stepped. It only took three business days.”

Queen_bee1031 prasied Siya:

“Best dad; platinum award.”

Official_solace_ has a wish:

“Please come to my school Siya.”

Xashimbanosipho took note:

“Kiki is playful just like her father. Second frame.”

Wally86_ thanks Siya:

“That’s a memory for life for these kids. Nice one Skip.”

