Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has planned a hectic 2025 schedule for the four-time Rugby World Cup champions

The Boks already have 15 Tests lined up and Erasmus is looking to add more as he is determined to assess the depth of talent in the Rainbow Nation

Local rugby fans reacted on social media to agree with Erasmus’ plans and also backed the coach to guide the side to more historic victories

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus plans to test the depth of South Africa’s rugby talent by planning a hectic international schedule of 17 fixtures worldwide.

Erasmus said the Boks already have 15 confirmed Tests for 2025 and is aiming to add at least two more in order to properly assess South Africa’s depth.

Title-winning Springboks face a gruelling 2025 international rugby season. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images.

In 2024, the Boks only lost one match as they won the Rugby Championship, further cementing Erasmus as one of the best coaches of all time.

Rassie Erasmus wants a serious test for South Africa’s rugby talent

Erasmus speaks about the Boks' plans for 2025 in the tweet below:

According to the Bok website, Erasmus aims to push his side to the limits as he looks to the future of the squad that boasts leaders such as skipper Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Erasmus said:

“It’s a big year for us, we’ve already got 13 Tests confirmed and we’re looking at adding perhaps another two games to the schedule, to make it a proper international schedule. The last time the Boks played this many games in a year was in 2007 when there were 17 clashes. We are facing the All Blacks twice in New Zealand, and we are also playing away against France and Ireland, which will be very tough, and what better way to see if players have what it takes to perform under such massive pressure.”

Watch Erasmus speak about a new arrival to his coaching staff in the video below:

Erasmus wants to blood new talent

Ahead of the schedule that will see the Boks face New Zealand, Ireland and Australia, Erasmus has called an several talented players in the search for the best matchday squad.

Unfortunately, one player Erasmus will no longer be able to select is front-row star Steven Kitshoff, who was forced to retire due to a neck injury.

Despite the forced injury of Kitshoff. Erasmus still has several talented players to call on while players such as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu recover from injury.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is planning to test the depth of the Rugby World Cup champions in 2025. Image: Michael Steele and Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Fans back Erasmus

Local rugby fans reacted on social media to back Erasmus, saying they agree with the hectic schedule and cannot wait to see the Boks back in action.

Buyie Mthembu hopes for the best:

“No pressure formed against us; we shall prosper.”

Sibusiso Motshwene is confident:

“I see history in the making.”

Vusi Kodisang backs Rassie:

“Rassie don't worry too much, you will make it. Play according to your plan, I may also ask why France does not play here in SA?”

Tammy Leigh Walls is a fan:

“Believe; trust me you will have my support in New Zealand at both games and no I am not a Kiwi. I am a South African expatriate, you guys are looking smashing.”

Damien Bradshaw backs the hectic schedule:

“A global season is much needed. If the playing calendar and competition windows are aligned then France will no longer have any excuses to tour outside of Europe with an under-strength squad. I think the rugby-loving world is also starting to realise that less is more. Quality competition over quantity.”

