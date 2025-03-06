Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe showed off his dance moves for local fans at a store launch in Cape Town mall, V&A Waterfront

Kolbe’s dance moves were shared on social media, much to the delight of local fans who were impressed with his quick feet off the field

Local netizens reacted positively on social media to praise the two-time Rugby World Cup winner as they danced along to the video

Multiple-time Rugby World Cup champion Cheslin Kolbe earned admiration from local fans after showing off his dance moves at a Cape Town shopping centre.

The speedy winger showed that he had quick feet on and off the field by joining fans on the dance floor to the beat of American rapper Roddy Ricch’s hit, Big Stepper.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe showed off his dance moves to local fans in Cape Town. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe, who is living his dream, is a fan favourite after playing a starring role for the Springboks’ World Cup success in 2019 and 2023.

Cheslin Kolbe shows off his dance moves

Watch Kolbe dance in the video below:

In the Instagram clip, Kolbe is surrounded by dancing fans who raised the roof when the 31-year-old stepped onto the dance floor.

During the dance, fans continued to applaud the smiling rugby star, and they kept the vibes going as Kolbe stepped back to his standing position.

Before Kolbe broke out his dance moves on social media, he previously showed off his playful side by jokingly scarring his wife, Layla, during a festive shopping trip in Cape Town.

Watch Kolbe play a prank on his wife in the video below:

Kolbe is a world rugby star

Since his debut in 2018, Kolbe has made 39 appearances for the Boks and scored 111 points in the green and gold jersey.

In recent seasons, Kolbe has shown he can evolve as a player by adding kicking, scrum half and line-out skills to his quick hands and feet on the wing.

When Kolbe is not playing for the Boks, the winger represents Japanese club Tokyo Sungoliath, which he joined in 2023.

Cheslin Kolbe leaves English defenders in his dust during an appearance for the Springboks. Image: Bob Bradford/CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Fans dance along with Kolbe

Local rugby fans reacted positively on social media as they praised Kolbe’s dance skills, while some felt that they missed out on a great time by not being present at the event.

Jamesblondeisme loved the video:

“This is nutssssss.”

Nxtangelo was impressed:

“He can dance and play rugby.”

Boymeets_girl is a fan:

“Lekker.”

Amy1ofakind likes the clip:

“Amazing.”

Rodrique_mj is proud:

“Our golden boy.”

Gideondevs loved the moves:

“BIG STEPPER DANCE MOVES!!”

Jade.lucass has FOMO:

“How do I always see these things after they happen?”

Boomtamara praised Kolbe:

“Congratulations @cheslinkolbe.”

Samzdv5 noted the dance moves:

“Cheslin got moves. Just do it.”

Just_ashley_es made a joke:

“@layla_kolbe kyk hier vir manlief.”

Cheslin and Layle Kolbe show off their luxurious Cape Town home

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe and his wife Layla gave local fans a glimpse into their personal life after showing off their luxurious Cape Town home.

Kolbe plays his club rugby in Japan for Tokyo Sungoliath but still has roots in his hometown of Cape Town, where he has a home for himself and his adorable family.

