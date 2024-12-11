Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe had tongues wagging online over his stunning and impressive home

Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla Kolbe's house in the Western Cape. Image: Cheslin Kolbe

Inside Cheslin Kolbe's stunning Cape Town home

The Springboks star is one of the highest-paid players in the world, allowing him to live a luxurious lifestyle and have an impressive home.

According to reports, Cheslin Kolbe takes home a whopping R22 million annually and is signed with Tokyo Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One. While taking to Instragam, he flexed his beautiful house in the Western Cape with the caption

"Good to be home with @mercedesbenzsa. Back to Work."

Take a look:

In another post shared by his wife under her social media handle, layla_kolbe, she gave viewers a sneak peek into her morning routine and their stunning home.

Watch the video below:

When did Cheslin Kolbe marry his wife

Rugby star Cheslin Kolbe married Layla Cupido in 2018 and welcomed children together. The Springboks fan-favourite's wife is an accountant with a postgraduate degree in the field, but according to reports, she left all that behind to support her husband's career.

Mzansi raves over Cheslin Kolbe's luxury home

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some gushed over the couple's house, saying:

Carolhugo5 said:

"Stay favoured and blessed by God's abundant grace and love."

Eulenda.luxuryhomes.and.law added:

"It’s giving levels."

Jem.2086 wrote:

"May God continue to bless you in abundance. Cheslin, you earned all of this because of your hard work. God has graced you. May His hand be over you and your family always."

Kobus_mcbreezy gushed:

"Beautiful."

Cheslin Kolbe leaves England player in the dust

Briefly News previously reported that Cheslin Kolbe, one of the Springboks' most talented players, is renowned for his electrifying speed and agility on the rugby field.

Fans were particularly amused when a cleverly edited video showcased Cheslin effortlessly side-stepping an English rugby player, highlighting his trademark flair with a humorous twist. On Saturday, 16 November, the Springboks defeated England 29-20 at the Autumn Nations Series clash.

