One woman showed off a beautiful set of cast iron pots on TikTok that resemble Le Creuset pots but are much cheaper

The cookware set had 4 casserole pots and 1 pan, all in a lovely white colour that everyone loved

Viewers were excited and said they would consider buying the affordable alternative for their kitchens

An unboxing video of cast iron pots went viral on TikTok. Image: @kellzmthethwa

A content creator unboxed a stunning 7-piece cast iron Delica cookware set in a viral TikTok video.

Woman show gorgeous cast iron oots at budget-friendly prices

She claimed that the pots were perfect dupes of the renowned Le Creuset pots. According to her, the affordable gems were easily available on Takealot, with prices ranging from R1 200 to R1 600.

TikTokkers were absolutely amazed by the 4 casserole pots and 1 pan showcased in the video posted by @kellzmthethwa.

7-Piece Delica cookware set takes TikTok by storm

They couldn't get enough of the elegant white colour, which seemed to fit perfectly in any kitchen. Many viewers expressed their desire to scoop up the affordable alternatives.

Some even shared tips on prolonging their lifespan such as using silicone utensils to prevent scratching.

Watch the video below:

Viewers eager to get their hands on white Delica cast iron pots

@tebogo_paula said:

"Lol, they are R2000 today. Takealot is a scam."

@omnist_ commented:

"Use a wooden spoon and low heat when cooking, bicarbonate and dishwasher to clean. You'll enjoy them."

@yellowmellow16 posted:

"Eish I'm never buying cast iron that's white or cream on the inside again."

@mama_Thingo mentioned:

"I also have red. Yoh the white is beautiful."

@ladybug suggested:

"Also use silicone utensils to protect from scratching."

@miss_vee093 shared:

"I bought them as well but, yei they are so heavy man."

@momoza wrote:

"On budget, I promised myself to get them by the end of the year. "

@thando_khumalo stated:

"Since last year been sceptical about buying from this seller, thank you for this review."

