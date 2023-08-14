A hardworking woman took to social media to celebrate the purchase of her stunning new home

She gave a tour of the empty property in a TikTok video, showing the neat space where she will be making new memories

The video served as an inspiration to many viewers that were affirmed that elevating from renting is possible

A young woman celebrated purchasing a new home. Image: @nokulungasiphango

Source: TikTok

Buying a house is a huge achievement, and reaching the milestone deserves praise.

Homeowner flaunts her house

One woman who has reached that level shared the joyous moment with her TikTok followers.

She expressed happiness in a video uploaded on her page @nokulungasiphango. The hardworking lady said she was happy to have a place to call her own after years of renting.

The footage showed her chic space as she walked through the house.

Video of home tour spreads on TikTok

Mzansi TikTokkers were impressed with the minimal style and modern finishes.

Many congratulated her on her acquisition and mentioned that they are praying to be blessed with new homes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise woman on purchasing house

@thembizozo wrote:

"Congrats girl. Peace of mind, that's my daily prayer to own my own house one day."

@namhla@0808 commented:

"I am signing the papers tomorrow, mixed emotions."

@thandiwebaloyi stated:

"Congratulations beautiful home."

@bosschick said:

"Congratulations sister if you can make it we all can by the grace of God."

@ntokozo posted:

"A thousand congratulations to you sis."

@user5265437576878 stated:

"Congratulations girl nice and simple. ✊❤️"

@reabetsweprince added:

"Congratulations lala. Copy and paste your prayers sweetheart."

@mbalidube wrote:

"Congratulations sisi. My everyday prayer. I'm tired of renting paying R4 000 every month for something that is never gonna be mine."

Man shares less than R1M house for sale in rural area with 15 viewings in 1 day, TikTok video has SA unsure

In another article, Briefly News reported that a creator on TikTok spread the word about a house for sale. The home is in the rural areas Mpumuza location, and the house was presented as a bargain.

The interior and exterior of the house were impressive, and netizens were fascinated as it got over 6 000 likes. People in the comments had different concerns, specifically about where it was.

Source: Briefly News