One man took to social media to show people our house that's for sale for less than a million rand

The video was interesting to see as it showed a family home with people lining up to see the lovely house

Online users flooded the comments to discuss why the house was under offer even with so much interest in it

A creator on TikTok spread the word about a house for sale. The home is in the rural areas Mpumuza location, and the house was presented as a bargain.

The interior and exterior of the house were impressive, and netizens were fascinated as it got over 6,000 likes. People in the comments had different concerns, specifically about where it was.

Man shows house that is under offer in TikTok video

One guy on TikTok @mjmaduna777 posted a 3-minute video with details about a house being sold for R900 000. The home was built in a rural area and is the ideal family home. Watch the clip below:

Mzansi netizens are not convinced about value of house

Many people who watched the video admitted that the house was beautiful. Most were concerned that the price was not worth it because of the location.

user7867254225 said:

"The price is way high for that location...but lona lihle ikhaya."

user8992843967699 added:

"The house is big and beautiful problem is the location,that price is too much for that location."

kahatumacgo wrote:

"Location location location, the major determining factor of price.."

ndeshhhhhh_____ commented:

"Location doesn't allowed the price."

Sonkophehh noted:

"15 came for viewing but no one bought."

Houses build from scratch leave South African stunned

Peeps who are online are always eager to congratulate new homeowners. Sometimes South Africans debate the value of houses.

Briefly News previously reported that one lady left people inspired after showing the house she was able to build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

People were amazed that she was able to make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

One video on TikTok shows that the Shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

