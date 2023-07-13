One woman shared a tip about where to shop if you are looking for a bargain for any household items

The woman found a convenient furniture shop that is in Gauteng and is a part of Game stores under a different name

Many people thought the woman's video was useful, especially as many said they were homemakers

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One woman showed people where she buys home items for cheap. The lady did not gatekeep, and she shared the name and location of a store in Fourways Mall Johannesburg.

A Johannesburg woman found a place to buy Game products from outdated stock and told others where to go. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's club received over 19 000 likes. Online users thought it was interesting to see the price range.

Furniture store at Fourways Mall Johannesburg does TiK ToK viral

@by_megantoni posted that The Last Chance store at Fourways Mall is the place to be. The shop sells home items, and the woman shows that some products are even going for 50% off. According to the creator, the store is associated to Game. Watch the interesting clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok viewers happy to shop like Game with cheaper products

People flooded the comments to show their appreciation to the creator. Read what they had to say below:

Dudu219 said:

"Thank you for the plug, you are the best."

Lindelwa Mathebula added:

"This is what you call a sale!"

Khanya wrote:

"Thank you for the plug. Found a lot of stuff there - can't wait to go back."

Neevesh SIngh commented:

"And when a hero comes along."

Katie wrote:

"I saw shop omg I loved it."

Danelle added:

"They stock the items from the Games that close down in other regions."

South Africans love good shopping bargain tips

People love to see other people's shopping methods. Online users are usually excited about highly sought-after products when they go on specials.

"No gatekeeping": Woman shares budget-friendly kitchenware finds from China Mall

Briefly News previously reported that one viral video can launch a product or place into the limelight, attracting thousands or millions of viewers' attention. Such is the case with a recent TikTok video where a woman shared her excitement over affordable dinner sets from China Mall.

In the TikTok video posted by @queen.yama.plugs, the woman showed a variety of affordable sets from a shop in Johannesburg. She enthusiastically walked through the store, giving viewers a closer look at the variety of items sold at unbeatable prices.

The video gained traction and caught the attention of people drawn to the homeware's affordability and trendy designs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News