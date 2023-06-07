One lady on TikTok went shopping for some home items, and she got some amazing deals from a local store

The TikTokker shared the name of a shop with good deals, Gelmar, and people could not get enough

People thoroughly enjoyed seeing the purchases she bought from the local home store that is online and branches in South Africa

A homemaker bought some handy things for her home. The TikTok creator posted a video of a store called Gelmar when she got everything.

This lady's audience loved the plug, as many admitted the store was new to them. The video received nearly 5000 likes from peeps.

A Titokkker @lifeoftm opened what she got from Gelmar, a home items shop. The creator opened everything at put it all to use. The lady shared the video to tell people that she only used R500 for all the things:

TikTok users love woman's savvy picks from Gelmar

People always appreciate a good hook-up for cheap things. The woman made some wise picks for her home items. Netizens left comments about what they thought of the Gelmar store purchases.

Rebecca wrote:

"Gelmar is going to make me broke broke."

Jane Smith declared:

"I have been influenced!"

Taylor's Version commented:

"You experienced THE GELMAR EFFECT!!!! I love gelmar. I would marry Gelmar if I could."

Bri remarked:

"And so many people don’t know about Gelmar."

keonkie said:

"People are sleeping on Gelmar, love it."

Shopping haul TikTok shows what a woman got for R506 from Mzansi’s trusty PEP

Briefly News previously reported that Shopping haul clips are the best! One woman showed what she managed to get for R506 from a store that has served the people of Mzansi well. We're referring to PEP Home, of course.

Times are tough, and there is no extra money for nice things. So, when someone plugs a good buy, you pay attention.

TikTok user @misslindz_one shared a video of the awesome goodies she bought from PEP Home for R506. She got a good 11 items, and they are stunning.

Source: Briefly News