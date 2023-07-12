A beautiful TikTokker braved long lines and a cold morning to supply her followers with a good source of warm blankets

The young lady revealed stunning blankets of various kinds, all for a price many can afford

Those who have been there agreed that the shop was a plug of note

A TikTokker provided South Africans with a cheaper alternative to blankets in Johannesburg. Image: @mphumi_lelo1

A young woman may have made South Africans' colder nights more bearable after she plugged TikTokkers with a shop that sells affordable blankets.

The woman took the time to find a beautiful shop for her followers and shared more items from the shops with them.

TikTokker saves netizens from future cold days with blanket plug

It will not be a cold day in hell for many people close to A Moosa Blankets Warehouse, a shop in Selby, Johannesburg.

@mpumi_lelo1's video featured blankets of all types and sizes, and her marketing skills were on point as she walked the viewers through the different blankets, convincing them of how cheap they were.

Her video was viewed 344.6K times, making it go viral with almost 12K likes. Her plug provided netizens with a cheaper way of staying warm this winter.

Watch the video here:

South Africans that have been to blanket shop say it's wonderful

Netizens thanked her for the plug. Some even testified that the shop is indeed remarkable.

Mary-Angel Majola loved the shop.

"The place is heaven."

Ontlametse Morwaagae testified to the blankets' quality.

"I buy my blankets there only. Very good quality."

Ayola said that they have lovely mink blankets.

"My mom buys for me for when I am at rest for winter, and they keep me nice and snug."

Bonani complained about the long lines.

"Don't forget that you must arrive at the Crack of dawn to stand in the queue."

Snegugu Ngcobo313 thanked her for the plug.

"I'm going there."

