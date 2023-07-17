One woman showed people where to go shopping for home items and furniture at a cheaper price

A bargain enthusiast in Durban showed netizens the place to go if they are looking to furnish their house

Many people thought it was useful to see, and some who have been to the store gave their own reviews

A TikTok creator showed a shop in Durban. The woman from KZN made a vlog to show the furniture stock that she thought would not break the bank.

A TikTok video showed people a Durban furniture with all the goodies at an affordable price. Image: @silindokuhle_khubone

Source: TikTok

The woman's video received over 10,000 likes, as furnishing a house is typically expensive. There were also comments from people who felt they needed the video.

Durban furniture shop goes TiK ToK viral thanks to creator

@silindokuhle_khubone, told people to run to Uniquely Yours Furniture in Durban. The creator claimed that it is the place to be for any affordable furniture. The woman showed beds, headboards, side tables and more. Watch the useful content below:

TikTok viewers in awe of Durban furniture shop

People always love a good shopping hack. Online users commented that the video was necessary.

sam_Dweku commented:

"Yoh I bought my set from them, very talented."

lukhanyisoshezi agreed:

"I have bought from them quality."

magumbiomuhle said:

"Wow ,thank you I have been looking for something like this."

zetzetkhuzwayo added:

"Thanks so much sisi."

slondileeluthuli wrote:

"The video I've been waiting for."

South Africans love a good bargain from content creators

Many content creators are always happy to share where they buy good quality products. People on social media love to know the best places to get a good deal for their money.

