A video of a woman revamping her kitchen wall on a budget has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows the woman buying wall décor from a store for just R35 before installing it on her kitchen walls

Many South African netizens were impressed by the woman's content and thanked her for the home DIY plug

A woman had South Africans intrigued after sharing a video of her revamping her kitchen using stick-on tiles she bought for just R35 each.

A woman took her kitchen from drab to fab by using stick-onwall tiles. Image: @ugcbynth_biseng/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @ugcbynth_biseng shows the woman going to a store called Home Essentials where the wall décor was priced at R40. She also goes to another store called Home Express where they went for R35 each. She used a total of 15 tiles in her kitchen.

The new wall feature give her kitchen a clean and modern look, which left many netizens impressed.

Watch the video below:

According to Magic Bricks, Porcelain tiles are a low-maintenance option for your kitchen walls. They are ideal because they are strong, moisture-resistant, and available in various styles, such as stone, marble effect, and more modern patterns.

But @ugcbynth_biseng found an effective and budget-friendly way to make her space look good.

TikTok video has Mzansi netizens influenced to buy wall décor

SA peeps were instantly influenced to try out the stick-on tiles and responded with positive comments on the TikTok post.

Hope_79Ville commented:

"I need these."

user6137819281791 said:

"Love the blinds."

Gisele Lizzy replied:

"Yoh, ok I’m gonna get this instead of painting. What colour can one do on cardboard to match the tiles?"

csprieman said:

"Thank you for this! Would love to see more of this content!"

✨Ashley | UGC Creator✨ wrote:

"Love this content."

