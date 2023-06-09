A video of a woman comparing prices of basic food items at The Pantry by Marble store has gone viral

Jessie Zinn was left perplexed by the highly-priced items indicating that rich people were the target market

Her SA audience responded with confusion and jokes at the prices, with others pointing out that some products looked similar to Checkers ones

If you thought grocery shopping at Woolworths was expensive, well, think again.

One woman took to TikTok to share a video revealing where God’s chosen people go shopping; The Pantry by Marble in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Jessie Zinn was left perplexed by the highly-priced grocery items at The Pantry.

Source: TikTok

Woman takes peeps on a Pantry shopping experience

The Pantry is conveniently located on Jan Smuts Drive under Marble restaurant on the forecourt of Sasol’s flagship petrol station. A new generation grocer offering 1000 square metres of freshly stocked fare to treat yourself, a friend or spoil your family.

Jessie Zinn described her visit to the boujee store, tucked behind a petrol filling station, as:

"A one-of-a-kind shopping experience where you can walk in and walk out feeling absolutely robbed... Only in Joburg can you pump up your car while haemorrhaging your money on food."

Jessie left netizens gobsmacked after revealing that a litre of full cream pasteurised milk cost R78, a piece of Wagyu steak for R404,80, a packet of ramen noodles for R84 and a handful of strips of asparagus for R74.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to pricey Pantry groceries

According to the World Economic Forum, the Covid19 pandemic, changes in consumer behaviour, and supply chain disruptions have led to an increase in food prices. But, wow the cost of some foods is mind-boggling.

South Africans had to pick up their jaws from the ground upon seeing just how much some wealthy people pay for basic groceries.

Whosthatpokemon commented:

"Checkers asparagus for R75, modimo ."

Dan Corder replied:

"I will never get over that this is a GARAGE SHOP ."

Ands replied:

"The real Joburg old money gets their weekly groceries delivered from Thrups. Goals!"

Tasneem reacted:

""and that's without the hot water" ."

LaurenMeka wrote:

"But these prices are bad . Generally it’s kind of like that at Woolies."

mhanazuri replied:

"I'll go there to look for a husband ."

Shits_&_Giggles commented:

"BP for rich drunk people you nailed it ✅."

Kazzy said:

"I thought I stopped watching horror in my teens."

Biko wrote:

"Hayibooo, those veggies are literally Checkers Veggies."

Nambitha_sa said:

"Uncooked noodles for R84."

Lauren_eng replied:

"And the fruit and veg are just regular old Checkers brand products."

lenoirrosa commented:

"At this point this makes Woolies feel like a spaza shop. ."

