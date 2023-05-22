One woman trying to survive mampara week posted a video of the groceries she got from Woolworths

She said she spent R650 on the food, and people were shocked by how many items she managed to scoop up from Woolies

Some TikTok users critiqued what she bought in the comments section and complained about the absence of meat

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video showing groceries from Woolworths went viral. Image: @sheisndeka

Source: TikTok

A content creator showed people how far R650 can go on groceries at Woolworths. The lady said she was on a tight budget and trying to get through the last week of the month before payday.

She managed to buy bananas, bread, muffins, several juices, vegetables, and some snacks, to name a few.

Mzansi impressed with woman's groceries from Woolies

People were definitely impressed and said she got value for her money from Woolies, which is often associated with being pricey.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some mentioned that it is not really groceries if meat is not on the list. They shared that would have left some items like the chocolate and yoghurt behind and substituted them with a pack of meat.

Watch the video uploaded by @sheisndeka below:

TikTok users discuss woman's R650 budget for a week

@mnm.xulu asked:

"You have R650 on your mampara week? "

@acarcia21 stated:

"People who think Woolworths is expensive have never been to Spar neh."

@_presshious posted:

"You guys are rich yall have R650 for mampara week."

@Waratwa mentioned:

"Teach me how to shop abeg R650 gets me 4 items at Woolies."

@chantecrawford7 wrote:

"Those cookies are bomb! Try the brownie cookies in the same brand."

@morapedi_moerane commented:

"That's a snack not essential items, you can still survive without those items."

@palesa_leigh said:

"That's alot hey, you bagged it sister.❤️"

@ntobekodlangalala asked:

"Where's the meat? "

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices

In another story, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News