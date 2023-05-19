A varsity student went shopping for groceries at Shoprite and posted a video of what she bought for R1 300

People were amazed by the number of items she got and weighed in with their own suggestions

Some were not impressed by the look of the meat and advised her not to buy it from the popular grocery shop

A university student's grocery haul video went viral. Image: @lilithaslim

Source: TikTok

Surviving through varsity years can be an extreme sport, as most students often try to get by on a limited budget.

One content creator who attends school at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg posted a video of her groceries from Shoprite to help other students.

She said all the items cost her R1 300 and she bought essentials that would get her through the month.

TikTok users impressed with the varsity student's groceries

People said she was a smart shopper because they didn't see any snacks like chocolates and biscuits.

Netizens said next time, she should include canned foods and packets of noodles to get through rough days.

Others said she was lucky to have R 1 300 for groceries because they survived mainly on pap and maas during their schooling years.

Video of Shoprite groceries haul goes viral.

The video posted by @lilithaslim was hit on TikTok and got over 649 000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mzani suggests items to be added and removed from the grocery list

@elizabethciliandl said:

"I'm worried about Shoprite meat."

@uhulumeli stated:

"I don’t recommend Shoprite meat, iyabola."

@tebogolegodi5 mentioned:

"Money-saving tip: Buy toilet paper at Clicks it’s much cheaper."

@intombikamaskandi added:

"I don't remember buying a grocery worth R1300 when I was a student."

@belabelap6 wrote:

"I never had none of that in my days, I had to survive with just R120 from my mother."

@cronic911_gts suggested:

"10kg maize meal and 5L amasi, you'll thank me later."

@skoks_ mentioned:

"You're a smart shopper, I saw no sweets, no chocolate, no Simba chips."

@mhloneeshwa added:

"Another trick, always keep tinned food. Bo fish, bo beef what what. They go a long way in varsity. And noodles, don't forget noodles."

