This young woman did a quick shop at Checkers, and it cost her a whopping R546.03

TikTok user @sayladean shared what she bought, and it wasn't even enough to make a full meal

Mzansi people are shocked at the price of food and feel that something drastic needs to be done

The price of food is crazy! A South African woman showed what she got from Checkers for R546; it wasn't even enough to make a meal.

Mzansi citizens are struggling to stay afloat. Food prices are increasing weekly, and some people are in panic, wondering how they will afford to eat in the coming months.

TikTok video shows what this woman got for R546 from Checkers

TikTok user @sayladean has been showing followers the groceries she's been buying. Her most recent Checkers haul, which did not get her much, cost a whopping R546.03.

While she admitted to having some luxuries, the contents she bought weren't enough to make one full meal! It is wild out here.

Take a look at the video:

Mzansi cringes at the price of food and the little this babe got

No way! People couldn't believe that the lady got such little for so much. Food is expensive, and it is tripping people out.

Read some of the comments:

Missy said:

“Ice for what? I would make my ownalso food lovers are having a R10 sale tomorrow on cucumber and tomatoes and lots of lekker deals ”

lisakruger236 said:

“Wow expensive you should shop at Food Lovers Market.”

Masego Sefolo said:

“No food basically ”

Robert Thomas Bell-D said:

“That’s too much for so little ”

