This woman is helping the people of South Africa look at debt differently and pay it off faster

TikTok user @nomazdiaries explained the different aspects of monthly instalments and gave tips

People thanked her for the informative video and for taking the time to help others pay off their debt

This Mzansi Tiktokker dropped a debt hack that will have you looking at borrowed money in a new light. Interest rates are high, making it harder to pay off loans, but the good sis has you covered.

Debt is a big problem in South Africa. With the cost of living continuously rising and wages dropping, people are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Mzansi TikTok user teaches people how to pay off debt faster

TikTok user @nomazdiaries tried to help the people of SA manage their money better. Her most recent video gave people a new perspective on debt, showing them that interest is what is stopping them from being debt free.

In the video, she shows you how to look at your repayments, manage debts and pay them off faster. A total God sent. Take a look:

Mzansi thanks the woman for the awesome debt tutorial

Many people thanked the woman for sharing the tips in the comment section. Debt is crippling our people, and this type of education can be lifesaving.

Read some of the comments:

Kolor said:

“Unless you're born into a Trust fund, you're going to take loans at some point or another. That's our reality. This girl is doing the lord's work.”

the1️⃣ said:

"I recently paid off a credit card I’ve had since 2017, I’m so proud of myself.”

user3156613117933 said:

“Thank you for sharing love.”

loveato657 said:

“This is the 1st time the avalanche method makes sense! Thank you.”

Andile Simelane said:

“This is very informative.”

Tumie Magane said:

“I needed this! So informative.”

