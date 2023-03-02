One young woman is doing the most to look after her grandfather, and her kindness isn't going unnoticed

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo took time to thank those supporting her business so she can pay for her 'big man'

Mzansi people have fallen for the old man and this beautiful story and have offered to help wherever they can

Sometimes our grandparents play more of a role in our lives than our actual parents. One Mzansi woman started a cosmetic company to help pay off her grandfather's debt; the support she’s received is truly beautiful.

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo took time to thank those supporting her business so she can pay for her ‘big man’. Image: TikTok / @yourgirlmissceo

Source: TikTok

It is a tough job looking after the elderly when you are young and trying to build a life. This woman is stronger than she knows, and her kind heart has not gone unnoticed.

Woman pays some of grandfather's debt, thanks supporters in TikTok video

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo is looking after her elderly grandfather to the point that she is even working to pay his debts. Sharing a heartfelt clip showing her paying some of his expenses, the lady thanked people for supporting her business, which helps her support her 'big guy'.

Take a look:

Mzansi sheds tears over the sweet clip and kind lady

The people of Mzansi cannot thank the woman enough for stepping up for her grandfather. They are here to do what they can and feel like he is now their family too.

See some of the heartwarming comments:

@ntandomntungwa_ said:

“He’s our big guy now ♥️Blessings and abundance your way.”

@uMntwana WamaZulu said:

“You make me cry often when I see your Grandpa ”

@Owami Mukhuba said:

“Pleasehow much is the world?? he deserves the WHOLE world.”

@America Gopie said:

“Bless your heart and soul!! The best thing you could ever do in this world! Blessings are coming your way sweetheart!”

@Teryn said:

“D*mn this just made me cry! This is what it’s all about baby girl. You are a blessing, never forget that ☺️❤️”

Loadshedding has Mzansi woman buying gas stove to cook for sickly grandpa, emotional TikTok has SA weeping

In related news, Briefly News reported that loadshedding is causing more destruction than just people boiling in the extreme heat and being unable to work. One lady had to buy a gas stove to make her sickly grandfather some food, ensuring he took his medicine when there was loadshedding. Her clip humbled many.

We are all struggling as a result of loadshedding. Some people have more loadshedding in a day than they do electricity, and it only worsens.

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo shared a clip showing her cooking porridge on a gas stove for her grandfather. In the clip, she explains that she had to invest in a gas stove as her "big man" needs to eat before taking his meds, and loadshedding made this extremely difficult.

Source: Briefly News