One woman shared how she had to buy a gas stove to make sure her grandfather could eat to take his meds

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo shared an emotional clip showing her sweet "big man"

People couldn't hold back the tears and took to the comments to share their feelings

Loadshedding is causing more destruction than just people boiling in the extreme heat and being unable to work. One lady had to buy a gas stove to make her sickly grandfather some food, ensuring he took his medicine when there was loadshedding. Her clip humbled many.

Loadshedding meant that one lady could not feed her sickly grandfather when he needed to take his meds, so she had to buy a gas stove. Image: TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo

Source: TikTok

We are all struggling as a result of loadshedding. Some people have more loadshedding in a day than they do electricity, and it only worsens.

Emotional TikTok shows elderly man eating his porridge during loadshedding

TikTok user @yourgirlmissceo shared a clip showing her cooking porridge on a gas stove for her grandfather. In the clip, she explains that she had to invest in a gas stove as her "big man" needs to eat before taking his meds, and loadshedding made this extremely difficult.

Seeing the sweet old man eating his porridge, knowing that the elderly are struggling, is heartbreaking!

Take a look:

Mzansi sheds tears thinking of the destruction loadshedding is causing

This clip hit many right in the feels. People took to the comments to send the old man well wishes and to thank the granddaughter for taking such good care of him. Times are tough.

Read some of the comments:

@Poppie said:

“May God bless both of you and your hustle whatever it is you do to earn an income. I miss my grandparents so much, this video gives me so much peace ♥”

@Mrs_Klein1986 said:

“Imagine the elderly living alone that can't even afford pap let alone a gas stove. SA gov has destroyed us as a nation.”

@Shalati's diaries said:

“I’m not crying, you are. I wish my grandparents were here ❤️”

@Phume said:

“Why am I teary. Love how you love him ❤️ God bless you.”

@Slindile Ntshanga656 said:

“Ooooh maaan not me chopping onions because he reminds me of my granddad.”

Source: Briefly News