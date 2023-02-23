One woman had many people feeling salty after seeing what she spends on self-care every month

TikTok user @lionlindaa admitted that she spends over $5k on her "self-care” and can do so because she is married to a millionaire

Some people felt the woman should reassess her priorities and start spending some of that money on places that matter

Some people got a bit touched by a TikTok video made by a millionaire's" wife who spends over $5k on self-care every month. The life of the rich is something some of us don't even dream of.

There are so many pressing issues in the world, like hunger, gender-based violence and war, to name just a few. So, it isn't always easy to digest when people see videos like this.

TikTok video of Dubai millionaire's wifes' boujee self-care regime goes viral

TikTok user @lionlindaa is the proud wife of a millionaire. As her profile states, she is a Dubai housewife living her best life and is not afraid to flaunt it.

The stunner shared in a video that she spends around $5150 on “self-care” every month. That’s about R95k! She does her hair and nails, buys new clothes, goes to the spa, has a personal trainer, and the list goes on.

Take a look:

TikTok users throw shade at the woman, asking if she’s even heart of world hunger

This video did not go down well with most. Seeing someone spend that much money every month while people are starving and children are dying just did not seem justifiable. So, people went in hard.

See some of the comments:

@Comfycheeks said:

“On today’s episode of I’m rich you’re poor ”

@A girl said:

“And then there’s people without food.”

@christistefani598 said:

“I wish meanwhile I’m barely affording my meds to literally keep me alive.”

@Amberleeb85 said:

“Personally, I would be helping the poor kids in third world countries.”

@Bobby said:

“Lucky her. Here I’m struggling to get gas to get to work and pay bills.”

