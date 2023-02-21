A gorgeous young lady is over the moon after moving into a stylish apartment of her own

The beauty posted a video showing the place and the movers bringing her furniture into the home

Netizens expressed how proud they were of the young woman and celebrated her win in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young, hard-working woman opened up about a huge accomplishment after bagging her first apartment.

The young lady was close to tears after showing off her apartment. Image: Ndilufuno.

Source: TikTok

The pretty lady posted a video showing the place and illustrated how the movers brought her furniture into the gorgeous crib.

Towards the end of the video, the hun looked incredibly excited about the big win and said she was close to crying.

The clip was posted online by TikTok user, Ndilufuno, who captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Beyond grateful.”

Here is the video:

Social media users wowed by young woman’s home

Netizens wished the beautiful lady well for the huge win and congratulated her in the post’s comment section.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Siphokazi Figlan reacted:

“Why do I want to cry as well?”

Litha Mabija-Graham commented:

“I've watched this video 20 times. Congratulations, sis.”

Blackcherry wrote:

“Manifesting this kind of reality for myself. Congratulations, babe.”

ThatGirlZintleZ_M loved the clip:

“I know I don't know you but seeing you happy made me so happy. May God make this your forever mood, sis. I hope many more blessings are coming your way.”

nqobi_m added:

“This is really beautiful. Congratulations, babe. It’s only up from here.”

Naledi Gontse left her a kind compliment:

“Congratulations, my love. I hope you make beautiful memories in it.”

johannesgirl burg stated:

“Seeing other people happy just warms my heart! Congratulations, mama.”

Former KZN mielie vendor bags job as IT technician and dreams of renovating mom’s RDP house

In another story, Briefly News wrote about a former mielie vendor who dreams of renovating her mom’s home.

The lady recently obtained an international degree and landed an amazing job through sheer perseverance.

The hard-working woman said that she hoped to be the first of many people in her home to reach success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News