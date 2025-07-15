Who is Darren Barnet's girlfriend now? All about his love life

The identity of Darren Barnet's girlfriend has been a mystery. The Never Have I Ever star has been linked with prominent women in the entertainment industry, including Ali Rose, Mikaela Hoover, and Cassie Maynard.

Darren at the 2025 Gold Gala on May 10, 2025 (L). Barnet at the Operation Smile Malibu Smile Fest on June 1, 2024 in Malibu, California (R). Photo by JC Olivera, River Callaway (modified by author

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mikaela Hoover's relationship with Darren Barnet was short-lived, probably seven months.

Darren Barnet is currently single, probably focusing on his acting career.

He has publicly been in multiple romantic relationships, which he has openly shared on Instagram.

He was once linked to Caylee Cowan, but never confirmed the dating rumours.

Darren Barnet's profile summary

Full name Darren Charles Barnet Gender Male Date of birth April 27, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Japanese-American) Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 84 kg (approx) Father Charles D Barnet Jr. Mother Deborah Barnet Siblings Emily and Jennifer Relationship status Single Education Dr. Philips High School, Berry College Profession Actor Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Exploring Darren Barnet's girlfriend and relationship history

The Never Have I Ever star has no girlfriend. However, he has previously been in multiple high-profile relationships.

The actor once revealed that his love language is physical touch. Darren said,

I love words of affirmation, but if I’m going to be honest, touch is my love language. …I really enjoy physical touch. If I love someone I’m constantly giving them hugs, I’m holding their hand and trying to comfort them, rubbing their back…I really enjoy physical touch.

Darren Barnet at the "Road House" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024, in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Original

Darren Barnet has been in romantic relationships with high-profile women in the entertainment industry. Here is a detailed breakdown of Darren Barnet's relationships and ex-girlfriends:

1. Mikaela Hoover

Darren Barnet and Mikaela Hoover at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mikaela Hoover

Mikaela Hoover Date of birth: July 12, 1984

July 12, 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of June 2025)

40 years old (as of June 2025) Career: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

In April 2021, Darren debuted his relationship with talented actress Mikaela Hoover when she shared a photo of them, wishing the then 30-year-old actor a happy birthday. She captioned,

You make me happy. Happy Birthday Angel.

Throughout their time together, the duo would attend red carpet events and document their life on social media, including a trip to the Global Wildlife Centre. By late 2021, speculations rose that Mikaela Hoover and Darren Barnet split after they stopped posting about each other.

2. Ali Rose

Darren at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 7, 2025 (L). Ali Rose at Tucson, Arizona on June 16, 2024 (R). Photo: @darrenbarnet, @alixbabii on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Ali Rose

Ali Rose Date of birth: September 23, 1991

September 23, 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)

33 years old (as of June 2025) Career: Actress and model

Actress and model Social media: Instagram

In early 2018, popular American model Ali Rose soft-launched her relationship with Barnet with an Instagram photo of them. She continued sharing their love life with her Instagram fans until March 2019, when she sparked breakup rumours when she posted,

Just always be the better person. And make your intentions pure. What and who you are is what you’ll attract, what you’ll maintain. Pain is inevitable and it will always exist.

3. Caylee Cowan

Darren at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 13, 2025 (L). Caylee at the 16th annual Thirst Gala on June 28, 2025 (R). Photo by Arnold Jerocki, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Catherine Caylee Cowan

: Catherine Caylee Cowan Date of birth: March 19, 1998

March 19, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

In 2018, Caylee Cowan was rumoured to be Darren Barnet's partner. However, neither Caylee nor Darren addressed the romantic relationship rumours. She is currently in a relationship with Casey Affleck, an American actor.

4. Cassie Maynard

Darren posing wearing a cooler jacket on May 5, 2020 (L). Cassie hanging out along the Amalfi coast in Italy on Dec 1, 2012 (R). Photo: @BarnetDarren, @Cassie Maynard on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Cassie Maynard

Cassie Maynard Career: E! Producer

E! Producer Social media: X (Twitter)

In November 2014, Barnet shared a photo of himself and Cassie iceskating, launching their relationship. In December 2015, he shared a collage of Christmas snaps celebrating their first anniversary. Darren captioned,

Celebrating 365 with this lovely lady at Universal. Thank god she has an NBC badge.

The celebrity couple continued documenting their life on Instagram until January 2017, when they stopped posting. However, neither revealed the reason for their split.

Is Darren Barnet married?

Darren Barnet is neither dating nor married. While he has been in public romantic relationships with prominent ladies, the actor is yet to walk down the aisle.

Darren Barnet at the "Wolf" Photocall during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 15, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look into Darren Barnet's age and early life

Darren, whose full name is Darren Charles Barnet (age 34 as of 2025), was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on April 27, 1991. His mother, Deborah Barnet, is Swedish of Japanese ancestry, while his father, Charles D. Barnet Jr., is American of German and Cherokee descent.

Darren was brought up alongside his older sister, Jennifer, and a younger sister, Emily. He is of mixed descent, Japanese-American.

Quick facts

Darren's grandfather, Charlie Barnet, was a famous swing musician.

Barnet wanted to be an actor since he was 5, but made his acting debut in 2017.

He has a net worth estimated at $500,000 .

. He graduated in 2013 from Berry College with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Communication.

Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have never dated. However, they portray a couple in Never Have I Ever, an American comedy-drama television series.

In conclusion

While Darren Barnet's girlfriend remains somewhat mysterious. He has had relationships with prominent women in the entertainment industry, including Mikaela Hoover, Cassie Maynard, and Ali Rose.

READ MORE: How old is Darren Barnet?

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Darren Barnet, a popular American actor best known for portraying Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix's hit series, Never Have I Ever.

In 2019, Barnet starred in Netflix's sitcom Family Reunion. Due to his skyrocketing fame, many have been curious to uncover his real age.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News