Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli: A love story beyond divorce

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli are proof that true love never dies. The lovers, who married for about two decades before separating, experienced hurt during their marriage. Valerie confirmed during an interview that they continued to love each other’s souls. Before his passing, Valerie told Eddie:

Maybe next time. Maybe next time we'll get it right.

Eddie Van Halen at the George Lopez Foundation (L) and with Valerie Bertinelli. Photo: Jerod Harris, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen shared a romantic bond that continued after divorce.

and shared a romantic bond that Their marriage ended mostly as a result of drug abuse.

They had a son, Wolfgang Van Halen, born in 1991.

Exploring Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli's love story

Eddie and Valerie’s story is one of love at first sight and an undying love. They met in 1980 at a concert where Eddie was performing, to which Valerie's brother had invited her.

Valerie and Eddie became inseparable immediately after getting acquainted backstage. They became the talk of the entertainment industry — Bad Boy Eddie and sweet little Valerie caused quite a stir. Valerie confirmed this in her memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today:

We were portrayed as a mismatch. The bad boy rock star and America's sweetheart, but privately, Ed wasn't the person people thought he was, and neither was I.

Facts about Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection on Getty Images (modified by author)

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen's wedding

According to Country Living, Valerie became Eddie Van Halen's wife on 11 April 1981. The expensive wedding took place in California. The couple was at the peak of their careers. Valerie was a fan favourite after her appearance in One Day at a Time, and Eddie was a rock music star with his Van Halen band.

Valerie spoke about their experiences before, during, and after the wedding in her book, Losing It. She said:

The priest we tapped to perform the ceremony gave us questionnaires so he could get to know us better and offer more personal words. As we filled out the forms at home, we each held a little vial of cocaine. Now, if you ask me, those are not two people who should be making decisions about the rest of their lives.

Eddie Van Halen on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre in September 2015. Photo: Daniel Knighton

What happened between Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen?

Valerie and Eddie separated in 2001, 20 years after their marriage. They finalised the divorce in 2007 but have stayed in touch ever since. In one of her conversations about the reasons for the separation, as Men's Journal published, Valerie said:

It was not easy. I’d stopped it many times because it was just too brutal to watch... One, seeing Wolfie’s pain. Two, seeing what a better job I could have done as a parent, even though he turned out magnificently. I made a lot of mistakes. And three, seeing what I had turned Ed’s and my relationship into some fantasy, soulmate recreation of history.

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie's divorce took the media by storm. It did not help that there were allegations and sometimes proof of Eddie’s infidelity in the marriage. Valerie is usually the first to point out that she was not guiltless.

According to Oprah, she had an extramarital affair with a drummer who was her brother’s friend. Valerie also claimed to have kissed a woman passionately while she was still married to Eddie.

Did Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen have kids?

Their marriage led to the birth of a child. People reported that Wolfgang Van Halen was born on 16 March 1991 and has grown to become a musician like his late father. He married his long-term girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, in 2023.

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, in July 2001. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Why did Valerie name her son Wolfgang?

According to Nicki Swift, Valerie Bertinelli's spouse, Eddie, loved the works of classical music legend Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This admiration led to the couple naming their only child after the composer. Eddie reportedly thought Wolfgang was the coolest name ever.

Was Eddie Van Halen married when he died?

Van Halen married his second wife, Janie Liszewski. They married in 2008 after divorcing Valerie. Janie was his publicist, but also an actress and a stuntwoman. Valerie married Tom Vitale, though it also ended in a divorce.

A report by NPR noted that Eddie died from a stroke on 6 October 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was hospitalised at Saint John's Health Centre in Santa Monica, California, and was aged 65.

Did Eddie Van Halen leave Valerie Bertinelli money when he died?

Eddie’s estate and wealth were distributed between his son and his wife, Janie. But Valerie claimed that Eddie got her a gift from Germany long after their separation.

Janie Liszewski and Eddie Van Halen at the Esquire 80th anniversary in September 2013. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Although Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli eventually separated, their bond endured through friendship, co-parenting, and shared respect. Long after Eddie's passing, Valerie has spoken publicly about the deep connection they shared.

