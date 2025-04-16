Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade? What you should know

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have sparked curiosity with their close friendship and frequent appearances together. From steamy music videos to a South African safari, fans have questioned: Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade?

Kyle Richards (L) and Morgan Wade (R) are American celebrities rumoured to be dating following their close relationship. Photo: @kylerichards, @morganwademusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Kyle Richards and Morgan became acquainted via Instagram after Kyle followed Morgan.

after Kyle followed Morgan. Despite dating speculations, Kyle and Morgan have maintained that they are just good friends.

The duo usually spend quality time together.

Kyle Richards' profile summary

Full name Kyle Egan Richards Gender Female Date of birth January 11, 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2015) Place of birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 53 kg (approx) Relationship status Separated Ex-husband Mauricio Umansky Children Farah Aldjufrie, Portia, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky Education Central Union High School Profession Actress, socialite, and television personality Net worth $100 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade?

Morgan Wade is not Kyle Richards' girlfriend; they have never dated. However, there have been rumours of their dating, especially after Kyle ended her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Rumours about their relationship intensified during season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) when the Wilder Days singer was spotted being tattooed by the reality star. Kyle also featured in Wade's Fall in Love with Me music video, where they shared a kiss.

However, the two have continued to deny dating rumours, with Kyle saying she loves the Take Me Away hitmaker as a friend. She said,

I mean, I love her, and she's my friend. And I love her.

Kyle Richards at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event held at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

How did Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards first meet?

Morgan and Kyle became acquainted via Instagram. This was after Richards followed Morgan after she was intrigued by her 2021 hit single, Wilder Days. She revealed this during an Instagram video, where she recounts,

I heard Morgan on the radio. And then I went to all the others, and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is amazing me with her voice and the lyrics. And then I kept listening to her music on repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.

Are Kyle and Morgan together?

Morgan and Kyle Richards have never been a couple. However, they are good friends and have been seen travelling on vacations and attending high-end events together. Morgan also features a tattoo with Richards' first initial on her arm.

In late 2024, Richards told her fellow co-stars that she would not discuss Morgan Wade in the show. However, the two have continued to hang out, including when Kyle and Morgan visited Teddi Mellencamp, who was scheduled to undergo brain surgery. They later enjoyed breakfast together at an LA restaurant.

Morgan Wade (L) and Kyle Richards (R) at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker

Who is Kyle Richards dating now?

Kylie is not publicly dating anyone. Following her separation from Mauricio Umansky in the summer of 2023, the reality star has chosen not to look for love and instead focuses on caring for her daughters.

According to her half-sister, Kathy Hilton, who exclusively talked to People magazine, Kyle spends most of her time with the girls. She said,

I think she's just taking her time. We just wrapped a month ago, and so she's spending a lot of time with her girls.

Is Kyle Richards in a relationship?

Kyle is not publicly in a relationship. However, she was previously married to her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky. The two called off their relationship in July 2023. Although they live separately and are no longer a couple, they have yet to officially kickstart their divorce process.

Television personality Kyle Richards at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

A look at Morgan Wade's relationships

Morgan has been in multiple publicly known relationships. One of her previous relationships was with fellow The Stepbrothers bandmate Joseph Link. Although their relationship was private, she revealed that she once wrote a song to lure him back. Morgan said,

This is my wonderful man. He broke up with me, so I wrote a song to get him back. It worked, it’s been a few years now … I formed a band to get him back.

Wade also dated Kady Cannon between November 2021 and August 2022. As per Page Six, Cannon called off their relationship and even expressed having an off-feeling about Morgan's "friendship" with Kyle Richards. Kady said,

There were just a lot of things that didn’t add up, and I had to let go and move on without having all of those answers.

Kyle Richards at the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Trivia

Kyle, whose full name is Kyle Egan Richards Umansky (age 56 years as of 2025) , was born in Hollywood, California, on January 11, 1969 .

, was born in Hollywood, California, on . Her parents are Kathleen Mary Richards and Kenneth Edwin Richards.

Richards and Kathy Hilton, an American fashion designer and actress, are half-sisters. They share the same mother, Kathleen Richards.

Morgan, whose full name is Morgan Dealie Wade ( age 30 years as of April 2025 ), was born in Floyd, Virginia, on December 10, 1994 .

), was born in Floyd, Virginia, on . Since 2010 , Kyle has been a leading cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

, Kyle has been a leading cast member on Bravo's . Kyle Richards' children are Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Alexia Simone Umansky, Sophia Kylie Umansky and Portia Umansky.

Richards was first married to Guraish Aldjufrie at age 18 in 1988, with whom she had her first daughter, Farrah. Later, she married Mauricio Umansky in 1996, but they separated in 2023.

"Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade?" has remained a hot topic of intrigue among fans. This is after the two have been seen enjoying each other's company and even posting each other on their social media platforms. Despite persistent dating rumours, Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade remain close friends.

