Mauricio Umansky's net worth: How rich is the real estate mogul?

The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky, also known as 'Mau', is an entrepreneur and executive producer on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. Mauricio is also the co-founder of the American Real Estate Association. How much is the real estate mogul worth? Read on for Mauricio Umansky's net worth and more.

Mauricio first rose to fame through his real estate moves, documented in season one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, and has been a prominent figure since. Mauricio Umansky’s biography is summarised below before we discuss his net worth and more.

Full name Mauricio Simon Umansky Nickname ‘Mau’ Date of birth June 25, 1970 Age 54 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Mexico City, Mexico, North America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Jewish Current residence Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA Current nationality Mexican-American Marital status Separated from Kyle Richards (1996 until September 2023)​ Ethnicity Mexican Gender Male Hair colour Brown/grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Eduardo Umansky and Estella Sneider Children Three daughters (one stepdaughter) Profession Real estate broker, entrepreneur, and TV personality Education University of Southern California (unfinished) Net worth $100 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube (professional)

Mauricio Umansky's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American entrepreneur's net worth is allegedly $100 million and he has become one of the highest-paid agents. A real estate agent's salary depends on many factors such as how many houses they sell.

How much is Mauricio Umansky's business worth?

According to The Agency's official website, Mauricio has built up a real estate business with a global sales volume of $5 billion since its inception in 2011. In 2013, the Wall Street Journal ranked the entrepreneur the number 3 residential broker in the USA and the top seller in California.

Who has more money, Kyle or Mauricio?

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards were considered a powerhouse couple, but separated in July 2023. Kyle Richards and Mauricio’s net worth is often compared.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Kyle Richards' net worth is $100 million. However, an authority source has not confirmed this.

How much did Kyle and Mauricio pay for their house?

Mauricio’s real estate moves have focused extra attention on his personal home investments. Mauricio Umansky's house in Bel Air, which he shared with Kyle, was sold for $7 million. They purchased a $8.2 million estate formerly owned by Motown icon Smokey Robinson.

Since the couple broke up, there has been speculation that their marital home would be up for sale. Kyle confirmed the house was not for sale and replied to comments on an Instagram post regarding whether she left their home and if it were up for sale; she stated neither was true.

What Real Housewives husband sold a $70 million home?

Mauricio Umansky landed in hot water in 2016 after allegedly violating his real estate broker duties. His development partner Mauricio Oberfeld and other defendants allegedly conspired to buy a $32.5 million mansion and flip it for $70 million.

This was despite an alleged higher offer from Real estate investor Sam Hakim. Although Mauricio faced legal woes for the deal, the LA Times reported in December 2023 that he would not face a civil trial.

Personal life

With Mauricio's business dealings widely known and reported, fans are curious about the successful American businessman's personal life. Here is what we know about the man behind the significant commercial success.

Mauricio Umansky’s age

The TV personality was born on June 25, 1970. Mauricio will be 54 in 2024; his zodiac sign is Cancer.

What nationality is Mauricio Umansky?

Mauricio was born in Mexico City, Mexico, and resides in the West Hollywood region of Los Angeles, USA. Due to his birthplace and current residence, his nationality is considered Mexican-American.

Mauricio Umansky's children

His children include Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Alexia was born on June 18, 1996, and attended the Milken Community School and the University of Arizona. She is a marketing specialist for The Agency.

Sophia was born on January 18, 2000, and attended Windward School and the George Washington University. Apart from being a real estate agent, she is also a TV personality, starring in Buying Beverly Hills as of 2024.

Portia was born in 2018 and turns 16 in 2024. She reportedly formerly attended Wise School in Los Angeles, California.

Social media profiles

As of July 29, 2024, Mauricio Umansky’s Instagram page has 808K followers. His X (Twitter) page has 242.1K followers. The Mauricio family also has a YouTube channel under Umansky Team, which depicts their daily lives and real estate moves.

Mauricio Umansky's net worth directly reflects his massive real estate success, which has made him an influential figure in the industry. Mauricio is a successful businessman and real estate mogul who has created a lasting legacy in the industry, and his children have followed in his influential footsteps.

