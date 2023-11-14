The world of entertainment often sparks curiosity about the personal lives of celebrities. Smokey Robinson is an American singer, songwriter, and music producer. He is best known as one of the key figures in the Motown music scene and is often referred to as the King of Motown. In addition to his work with The Miracles, Smokey had a successful solo career and continued producing and writing music for other artists. So, is Smokey Robinson gay?

Smokey Robinson at the 30th Annual Kennedy Center Honors December 2, 2007, in Washington, DC. Photo by Nancy Ostertag

Source: Getty Images

Robinson founded the vocal group The Miracles, which played a significant role in the success of Motown Records. He was a talented vocalist and a prolific songwriter, penning numerous hits for The Miracles and other Motown artists. Some of his well-known songs include Tears of a Clown, Tracks of My Tears, and Shop Around.

Smokey Robinson's profiles and bio

Full name William Robinson Jr. Nickname Smokey Robinson Gender Male Birth date February 19, 1940 Age 83 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Pisces Height 5' 11" Weight 82 kg (Approx) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Black Relationship status Married Spouse Frances Gladney Children Berry, Tamla, and Trey Parents William and Flossie Robinson Profession Singer, Songwriter, Music producer Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $150 million

Is Smokey Robinson gay?

Robinson has maintained a private personal life, and he has not made any public statements regarding his sexual orientation. He has been accused of being gay, but no evidence exists to substantiate that assertion.

Singer Smokey Robinson at Tri-Star Pictures' "Sparkle" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

What is Smokey Robinson's age?

Robinson Jr. (83 years as of 2023) was born on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. He grew up in a working-class family in the North End neighbourhood of Detroit.

Smokey Robinson's mother, Flossie Robinson, was an African-American woman of French and African descent. She was a talented pianist who played a significant role in nurturing his early interest in music. His father, William Robinson Jr, was of African-American and distant Portuguese heritage.

Smokey Robinson's education

Robinson attended Northern High School in Detroit, where he graduated in 1958. It was during his high school years that he formed the vocal group The Matadors, later renamed The Miracles, with his friends Warren "Pete" Moore, Bobby Rogers, and Ronnie White. Their musical pursuits began during high school and continued as they transitioned into adulthood.

Who is Smokey Robinson's wife?

Robinson has been married twice:

Claudette Rogers Robinson

Robinson's first wife was Claudette Rogers Robinson. She was also a member of The Miracles, the vocal group he founded. Smokey and Claudette got married in 1959.

Frances Gladney

After his divorce from Claudette, Smokey married Frances Gladney, an interior designer. They have been married since 2002, and their marriage has been relatively low-profile compared to his first marriage.

Smokey Robinson's children

Robinson has three biological children: son Berry Robinson (born in 1968) and daughter Tamla Robinson (born in 1969). Smokey Robinson's youngest son, Trey Robinson, was born in 1984 from an extramarital affair.

Smokey Robinson's career

Robinson has had a highly successful and influential music industry career spanning several decades. His career can be broken down into several key phases and roles as follows.

Formation of The Miracles

In high school, Smokey Robinson became friends with Warren "Pete" Moore, Bobby Rogers, and Ronnie White. They shared a love for music and eventually formed a vocal group called The Five Chimes. Later, they changed their name to The Matadors and finally settled on The Miracles. The Miracles would become one of Motown's most iconic acts.

Solo career (1972- present)

In the early 1970s, Smokey Robinson embarked on a solo career while still associated with Motown Records. His solo work allowed him to showcase his unique vocal style and songwriting abilities.

Singer Smokey Robinson (R) and his granddaughter Lyric during the American Idol Season 6 Finale held at the Kodak Theatre on May 23, 2007, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Smokey Robinson's songs

Robinson has a vast collection of songs that have become iconic in music. He is known for his work as the lead singer of The Miracles and as a solo artist. Here are some of his most famous songs:

With The Miracles

Shop Around

The Tracks of My Tears

The Tears of a Clown

Ooo Baby Baby

Solo artist

Cruisin

Being with You

Just to See Her

One Heartbeat

Awards and honours

Smokey Robinson's contributions to the music industry have been widely recognized. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006.

He has also received numerous Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross' relationship

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross share a close and enduring friendship that goes back many years. Their connection is primarily rooted in their shared involvement with Motown Records. This record label played a pivotal role in shaping their careers and the careers of many other iconic artists.

Where does Smokey Robinson live?

Robinson lives in a house in Encino, Los Angeles, with his second wife, Frances Gladney, a successful interior designer. His magnificent home features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms with over 6,556 square feet of living space.

What is Smokey Robinson's net worth?

The musician has an estimated net worth of $150 million. He derives his vast wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Is Robinson Gay? Above is everything you need to know about the musician's sexuality and personal life. His sexuality remains a subject of speculation, but he has not publicly identified as gay. His music career represents a fusion of extraordinary vocal talent, prolific songwriting, and a lasting legacy in the music world. He remains a beloved and respected figure in the music industry.

READ ALSO: David Stakston: Facts and bio of the Norwegian-American actor

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about David Stakston, a Norwegian actor best known as Magne Seier in the popular Norwegian Netflix series Ragnarok. This is a fantasy drama series that draws inspiration from Norse mythology and modern-day environmental themes.

Despite Stakston's on-screen presence, he maintains a low-key lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about him so far.

Source: Briefly News