Danny Trejo is an American actor and former inmate who has become a prolific figure in the entertainment industry. Trejo often portrays tough and menacing characters due to his distinctive appearance, which includes a heavily tattooed body and a rugged demeanour. Get to know Danny Trejo's wives, career, and early life.

Danny Trejo's biography tells the story of rags to riches. Photo: @Danny (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Danny Trejo married with children? Although an American celebrity, he likes to keep his personal life private. This aspect has made his fans curious about Danny Trejo's relationships and his kids. Read more about Danny Trejo's wives and partners.

Danny Trejo's profile and bio summary

Real name Daniel Trejo Gender Male Date of birth May 16, 1944 Age 79 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign Taurus Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 75 kg (Approx) Ethnicity Multiracial Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Profession Actor, Voice Actor Parents Dionisio Trejo and Alice Rivera Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Laura, Debbie, Joanne, and Debbie Shreve Children 5: Gilbert, Danny Boy, Jose, Danielle, and Esmeralda Trejo Net worth $500,000

How old is Danny Trejo?

Danny was born on May 16, 1944, in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, USA. He is 79 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

His parents were Alice Rivera and Dionisio Trejo Sr. Despite being raised in a working-class Mexican-American family, a turbulent and challenging upbringing marked his early life.

Trejo at the annual "Eyegore Awards" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 19, 2014, in Universal City, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Danny Trejo?

Trejo began using drugs and alcohol in his pre-teen years. He was soon involved in various criminal activities, including robbery and drug-related offences.

Imprisonment

His involvement in criminal activities eventually led to his arrest and incarceration. He spent much of his youth and early adulthood in and out of correctional facilities, including San Quentin State Prison.

Turning point

While in prison, Trejo's life took a significant turn. He joined a rehabilitation program to help inmates overcome substance abuse issues. During his time in prison, he also discovered his boxing talent.

Recovery and rehabilitation

After serving time in various prisons, Danny eventually broke free from his criminal past and substance abuse. He became committed to turning his life around and staying clean and sober.

Who is Danny Trejo's wife?

Currently, the actor is not married but has been married and divorced four times.

Actor Danny Trejo and wife Debbie pose on the red carpet during the premiere of "Are We There Yet?" at the Mann Village on January 9, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Buckner

Source: UGC

Laura

Trejo met Laura in 1962 and tied the knot that same year. Their union lasted for three years, and they divorced in 1965. Reportedly, his drug use and criminal lifestyle led to their divorce.

Debbie

In 1971, Danny married the cartoonist Debbie. They divorced in 1975 following irreconcilable differences.

Joanne

Immediately after divorcing Debbie, he married Joanne. They divorced in 1978.

Debbie Shreve

Danny married an actress and realtor, Debbie Shreve, on December 12, 1997. However, issues ensued in their marriage, and they divorced in 2009. Among his multiple partners, Debbie Shreve was the most well-known of Danny's wives.

Trejo and Debbie. He has been married and divorced four times. Photo: @Danny (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Danny Trejo's girlfriend?

Trejo was rumoured to be dating Nadia Lee Cohen, a British painter, photographer, and director. Rumours of their dating surfaced after they were spotted together.

Does Danny Trejo have kids?

In total, Danny has five children. He has two children with Debbie Shreve, Gilbert and Dannielle. He is also a father of Jose, Danny Boy, and Esmeralda from his other relationships.

Does Danny Trejo have a son?

He has three sons. Danny Boy was born in 1981, Gilbert on March 8, 1988, and Jose was born in 1991.

Does Danny Trejo have a daughter?

His first-born daughter, Daniele, was born on June 14, 1990, and she is also into acting. She is Danny and Debbie's second child. His second daughter is named Esmeralda.

Danny Trejo's career

His career in the entertainment industry is characterized by his prolific filmography and reputation for playing tough, often menacing characters. His career began in the mid-1980s with a small but memorable role in the film Runaway Train (1985), where he played a boxer.

Trejo's breakthrough came through his collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez. He played a significant role as Navajas in Rodriguez's Desperado (1995).

Trejo at the TAO, Beauty and Essex, Avenue and Luchini LA Grand Opening on March 16, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Danny Trejo's movies

Danny has appeared in numerous movies throughout his career. Here is a list of some of the notable films:

1998: The Replacement Killers

2000: Animal Factory

2000: Reindeer Games

2001: Spy Kids

2014: Bullet

2014: Muppets Most Wanted

2015: The Ridiculous 6

2007: Death Proof

2007: Planet Terror

Danny Trejo's TV shows

Trejo has made appearances in various television shows throughout his career. Here is a list of some of the TV shows:

2008-2013: Breaking Bad

2008-2014: Sons of Anarchy

1997-2010: King of the Hill

1993-2018: The X-Files

2013-2021: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2014-2021: The Flash

2009-2022: NCIS: Los Angeles

2014: The Book of Life: Sugar Smash.

What is Danny Trejo's net worth?

The celebrated American film and television actor has a net worth of $500,000. He derives his income from his acting career.

Above is all you need to know about Danny Trejo's wives. He is not only defined by his extensive filmography but also by his inspirational journey from a troubled past to becoming a respected and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: All about Deborah Lin, James Gandolfini's spouse: Life after husband's demise

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Deborah Lin, James Gandolfini's spouse. Deborah Lin is an American actress and producer. However, she rose to fame for marrying actor James Gandolfini, who was famous for his role as Tony Soprano in the HBO series The Sopranos. They were married in 2008 and remained together until James Gandolfini's untimely death in 2013.

Source: Briefly News