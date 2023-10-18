Missy Elliott's weight loss: Everything you need to know

American hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is considered one of the most iconic female artists in the genre, paving the way for more successful women in hip-hop. Missy Elliott's weight became a trending topic, especially once she lost a significant amount. How did Missy Elliott lose so much weight? Keep reading for more of what we know of Missy Elliott in 2023, including her health and other information on her personal life.

Missy Elliott at the 'Lovers & Friends' music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

The famous musician first rose to prominence in the late 1990s, spilling into the early 2000s with hits like Gossip Folks, Lose Control, Hot Boyz, Get Ur Freak On, and Work It, each playing a role in her status as a hip-hop stalwart. Where is Missy Elliott now?

Profile summary and bio

Missy's visionary approach to her music videos and lyricism was ahead of her time, which led her to receive countless awards and acknowledgements for her outstanding contribution to the music genre. In 2023, Missy became the only female hip-hop artist nominated and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before we discuss her weight loss, here are other bits of personal information on the star.

Missy Elliott's age

Born on July 1, 1971, Missy is 52 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Missy Elliott's husband

Since she has been in the industry for decades, there is much curiosity regarding Missy Elliott's kids and potential husband. She does not have a husband or children as of 2023.

Missy has had a string of high-profile relationships throughout her career, allegedly having relationships with both men and women, including Olivia Longott, Laz Alonso, Trina, Tweety, Nicole Wray, Tupac Shakur, Shawn Newman, Sharaya J., and K-Ci Hailey.

Anitta and Missy Elliott at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Missy Elliott's health?

The beloved rapper has lost a notable amount of weight in recent years, sparking significant interest regarding why. In a statement to ABC News in 2011, she initially revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in 2008, which affects the thyroid, among other things.

She said in the statement: 'I was on medication for a short while but have been off it for quite some time now,' and elaborated that she manages her condition through diet and exercise.

In January 2018, the rapper gave a speech after being honoured at Essence's Black Women in Music event, discussing her health struggles.

During her acceptance speech, she said: 'I was sick, and I couldn't even lift a pen, ' and added, 'My nervous system had broken all the way down. I didn't come up in here in a wheelchair. Nobody helped me get up here. I'm walking... by the grace of God.'

When did Missy Elliot lose so much weight?

The hip-hop icon's weight loss journey began in 2011 when she was first diagnosed. The weight loss continued over the years, and she gave more details regarding her diet and exercise plan in 2018.

Lizzo, Nicole Mihalka, Mona Scott-Young, Missy Elliott, Ciara, and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot on November 08, 2021. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

How did Missy Elliott lose weight?

Her Graves' disease weight loss was not the only way she lost a significant amount of weight. Missy Elliott's weight loss diet helps her maintain her health, with a specific diet and exercise regime that helps her maintain her Graves' disease diagnosis.

Missy Elliott's diet eliminated her guilty pleasures, including soda, juice and bread. She also increased her water intake and exercised more frequently. Missy says that she has 'maybe two cupcakes a month' as a treat for her otherwise strict diet and exercise regime.

How much does Missy Elliott weigh?

Before her weight loss journey, Missy reportedly weighed 89 kg. As of 2023, she is reported as weighing 59 kg, losing an impressive 30 kg.

Missy Elliott speaks at the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Missy Elliott's net worth

Sources vary on the talented artist's net worth. But, most sources estimate it to be between $50 million and $55 million.

Missy Elliott's social media profiles

As of October 11, 2023, Missy's Instagram page has 5.3 million followers. Her (X) Twitter page has 6.9 million followers, and her TikTok page has 2.2 million followers.

Missy Elliott's weight loss has caught the attention of many, as she is looking happier and healthier. Her weight loss has not overshadowed her undeniable talent, and she is still considered one of the most prominent trailblazers in hip-hop.

