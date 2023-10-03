Keith Sweat's children: Get to know the singer's 4 children

Beloved R&B singer Keith Sweat is best known for his soothing love songs, including I Want Her and Make It Last Forever. With 13 solo albums under his name, he has cemented himself as an icon in the genre. Have his children gone on to follow in his footsteps? Here is what we know about Keith Sweat's children.

Keith Sweat performed as part of the RnB Rewind concert at Bridgestone Arena on February 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

Keith Sweat's first album, Make It Last Forever, was released on November 24, 1987 and reached critical acclaim. His debut album reached number one on the Top R&B Albums chart, where it stayed for three weeks, and reached number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Keith Douglas Sweat Date of birth July 22, 1961 Age 62 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Harlem, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Alpharetta, Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Lisa Wu between 1992 and 2002) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 72 kg Height 180 cm Hair colour Black/grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Charles Crier and Juanita Sweat Children Justin, Jordan, Keyshia, and Keia Sweat Profession Singer-songwriter, radio personality, actor, record producer, and composer Education The City College of New York Native language English Net worth $250,000 Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Besides being a successful solo singer, Keith was a part of the R&B supergroup LSG, which includes artists Gerald Levert from Cleveland, Ohio, and Johnny Gill from Washington, D.C. LSG released their debut album Levert.Sweat.Gill in 1997 to critical acclaim. The group was active between 1996 and 2003 and then since 2013 until today.

Is Keith Sweat married?

The soulful singer captured the hearts of many women throughout his career, thanks to his charisma and talent. Keith was previously married but has been divorced since 2002.

Who is Keith Sweat's wife?

Keith Sweat's wife was Lisa Wu. The former couple wed in 1992, but it was ultimately not meant to last, and they divorced in 2002. Lisa was a fixture on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and the couple had their fair share of ups and downs documented.

Besides going through a bitter divorce, Keith and Lisa were also involved in a brutal custody battle, with the court giving custody of their two sons, Jordan Sweat and Justin Sweat, to Keith.

Who is Keith Sweat's current wife?

Since Keith and Lisa have been divorced for over two decades, fans wonder who the singer's current wife is. He remains unmarried, but some sources report him to be in a relationship with Joanne Humphrey.

Keith’s children are Justin, Jordan, Keyshia, and Keia Sweat. Photo: @keiasweat on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Keith Sweat's wife?

Lisa was born on January 23, 1971, and is 52 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How many kids does Keith Sweat have?

Keith has four children: Jordan Sweat, Justin Sweat, Keyshia Sweat, and Keia Sweat. The siblings tend to stay out of the limelight for the most part.

Keith Sweat's daughters

Little is known of Keia Sweat and Keyshia Sweat. Keia was born in 1992 and is 31 years old in 2023. Her grandparents are reported as Juanita Sweat and Charles Crier, but there is no information regarding her mother.

According to Keia's Instagram page, she is an entrepreneur. She founded High Vibee, described as a 'spiritual and self-care boutique' on Instagram. All we know about Keyshia Sweat is that she is the daughter of Keith. Her birthday, mother, and other personal details remain unknown, but her Instagram page is believed to be @keishasweat.

The siblings are close-knit. Photo: @keiasweat on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Keith Sweat have a son?

Jordan Sweat was born in 1995 and is 28 years old in 2023. He is a reclusive figure compared to his brother, with just his Instagram page being of public knowledge.

Justin Sweat was born in 1998 and is 25 years old in 2023. He stands at 180 cm tall and went on to become an actor. You can find Justin on Instagram under @justin2sweat, with 19K followers.

What movie is Keith Sweat's son in?

To date, Justin has starred in the following movies:

London Mitchell's Christmas (2019)

The Stepmother (2022)

The Stepmother 2 (2022)

You're Not Alone (2023)

The Stepmother 3 (2023)

How many children does Lisa Wu have with Keith Sweat?

Lisa shares two children with Keith: Jordan Sweat and Justin Sweat.

Keith Sweat’s parents

The singer's parents are Charles Crier and Juanita Sweat. There is no other information on Keith's parents besides their names.

Keith Sweat's net worth

Keith Sweat's net worth in 2023 is most widely reported as $250,000. This value is thanks to his long career as a talented R&B artist.

Keith Sweat's children seem to be immensely private, even Justin, who is in the public eye more as an actor. However, they all spend enough time together, which is frequently shown online through their respective social media profiles.

