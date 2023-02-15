The untold story of Taylor Slater, Kelly Slater's daughter

Kelly Slater is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest surfers. Much of his life details are known to the public, including his success and long-term relationship with Kalani Miller. However, in an astounding twist, most people recently discovered that he has a daughter. Join us as we explore Kelly Slater’s daughter’s biography, who goes by the name Taylor Slater.

Taylor Slater is best known as Kelly Slater's daughter. Photo: @taylrsltr on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite some children being born into fame, they choose to live under the grid. Such is the case of Taylor Slater, who, besides her father’s renowned success and fame, chose to maintain a private lifestyle. Nevertheless, news of her existence have made fans curious to know more about her. Check out everything there is to know about her in this piece.

Taylor Slater’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Kelly Slater's daughter Date of birth 6 June 1996 Place of birth Florida Zodiac sign Gemini Age 26 years (as of February 2023) Profession Artist Nationality American Father Kelly Slater Mother Tamara Mitchell Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Instagram Website

Who is Taylor Slater?

She is an American celebrity, best known as the daughter of renowned pro surfer Kelly Slater. Here are interesting things to know about her.

Celebrity kid Taylor Slater was born in Florida and is of American nationality. Photo: @taylrsltr on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How old is Taylor Slater?

She was born on 6 June 1996 in Florida, just as her father’s career began to take off. Taylor Slater’s age as of February 2023 is 26 years old.

Does Kelly Slater have a child?

He has a daughter called Taylor. Growing up, Kelly was not present enough for his daughter, for he was busy travelling to build his career. He has often expressed his regrets about this, acknowledging that children need both parents present at all times. Nevertheless, today, the two seem to have a strong father-daughter bond.

Does Kelly Slater have a twin?

He has an identical twin named Daley. Unlike Kelly, Daley maintains a low-key lifestyle in Europe, where he works as a civil engineer. Daley has two daughters, and is often assumed to be the father of Taylor, which is not the case.

Who is Taylor Slater’s mom?

Taylor Slater’s mother is Tamara Mitchell. Not much is known about the relationship of Kelly Slater and Tamara Mitchell, besides the fact that they were not married.

Education profile

Upon graduating from high school, Taylor moved to New York City, where she joined college to study business. After a while, she discovered that she was not passionate about her business major, and so she dropped out. At the time, she had no idea on what she wanted to do. It was only after a while when she came across a video that made her intrigued to look more into painting.

What does Taylor Slater do?

She is an artist, whose artwork is highly influenced by nature and the emotions it evokes within individuals. She is also skilled in graphic design, lifestyle photography, painting, and digital art. For her first art show, which was held in 2019, she worked with Lonely Whale. She has also exhibited her artwork at Montauk Festival.

Taylor Slater’s wedding

Kelly Slater's daughter, Taylor Slater, is married to her best friend Samuel Kelleher. Photo: @taylrsltr on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The artist is off the market and happily married to her lover and best friend Samuel Kelleher, better known as Sam. The two met on a plane to Cornwall. Although Taylor never revealed much about her wedding, she did share a few of her wedding pictures on her Instagram.

As for Taylor Slater’s husband, not much is known about him. He appears to also enjoy living a quiet life away from the public life, as his once tagged Instagram account is now not available.

Taylor Slater’s Instagram

Her Instagram is flooded with pictures of her artwork. However, once in a while, she posts pictures of herself or alongside her husband Sam. She has 16.2K followers as of 9 February 2023.

Taylor Slater is a talented artist, best recognized as the daughter of pro surfer Kelly Slater. Unlike her father, she enjoys living her life away from the public eye.

READ ALSO: Everything about Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's wife

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's wife, Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole. Marlene is best known for her marriage to the late Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. He was famous for several hits, particularly his album entitled Facing Future.

Unfortunately, he passed away in 1997 due to respiratory failure. Ever since, her widow Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole has been off grid. This piece unveils her life after her lover’s death and her current whereabouts.

Source: Briefly News