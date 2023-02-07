Everything about Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's wife

Being married to or associated with a celebrity means the public will be interested in knowing more about your life and what it is like to hold such a significant status. That has been the case for Marlene Kamakawiwo'ole. The world knows her as Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's wife. However, there is more to her than her marriage, and her biography unpacks these details.

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole and his wife were only married for slightly over a decade. Photo: @FrazzledRainbow

Marlene Kamakawiwo'ole enjoyed a blissful decade-plus of being married to the star. When her husband died, she went off the radar. However, when they posted her photos on social media, her grandkids confirmed Marlene was still alive. Where is she now?

Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole's profile summary and bio

Full name Marlene Ah Lo Nickname Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole Gender Female Year of birth 1962 Age 60 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity Hawaiian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Languages English and Hawaiian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 168 cm or 5'6" Weight 65kg or 143 lbs Marital status Widowed Spouse Israel Kamakawiwoʻole Children Ceslie-Ann “Wehi” Famous for Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's wife Net worth $3 million

Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole's age

Marlene could be 62 years old as of February 2023. She was born in 1962, although details about her date of birth are not publicly available.

Nationality

Marlene is an American national born in Honolulu, Hawaii Territory.

Early life

Information about Marlene's life before she met Israel is not publicly available. She was born Marlene Ah Lo and later adopted the late Israel's surname. Information about her parents' identity and siblings also remains a mystery.

Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole spouse

Throughout her life, Marlene has been married once to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, the Hawaiian musician. So, if you were wondering, was Iz ever married? Yes, he was. The couple tied the knot in 1982, Marlene was only 20 years old, and close family and friends attended the ceremony.

The couple enjoyed a blissful decade of marriage. Marlene often highlighted that she genuinely loved Israel and did not get into the relationship because of his money and would still choose him even if he did not have a penny.

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

The late Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, popularly known as the Hawaiian with the fearless eye and boldface, or Bruddah Iz or Iz, was Marlene's husband. He was a renowned Hawaiian musician, singer, songwriter and advocate for Hawaiian sovereignty. Israel achieved commercial success outside Hawaii thanks to his Facing Future album.

Israel later released a medley of Somewhere Over the Rainbow/ What a Wonderful World. The medley was used in the following TV commercials and TV productions:

Finding Forrester

K-Pax

Meet Joe Black

50 First Dates

Fred Claus

Letters to Santa

Son of the Mask

IMAX: Hubble 3D

Modern Family

ER

Scrubs

Cold Case

Storm Chasers

Glee, South Pacific

Los

UK original version of Life on Mars

The epitome of Marlene's husband's posthumous career was his recognition as the Voice of Hawaii by NPR in December 2010. He also received Eco, the German national music award, in March 2011.

How much did Iz weigh at death?

Israel suffered from obesity throughout his life and at one point weighed 343 kg. He was hospitalised several times as he suffered from chronic medical conditions like cardiac and respiratory issues. He took his last bow at the Queen's Medical Center on 26th June 1997 due to respiratory failure.

Did Israel Kamakawiwo have children?

Yes, the singer's marriage of five years yielded one child, Ceslie-Anne "Wehi" Kamakawiwo’ole. Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole's child was born in 1983 and will turn 40 in 2023. She is married with five kids. Two of her children, Elija and Kiara Parker, are also passionate about music, and their favourite instrument is the ukelele.

While commenting on her children's love for music, Ceslie-Anne said,

Instruments are not my thing, but seeing this reflected in my kids is bittersweet. It is untouchable in terms of how to describe it and how it causes me to feel. But it is very comforting to see a reflection of him in front of me every day through my children.

Wehi's children know their grandfather's songs even though they have never met him.

At over 6 feet tall and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds, "IZ" died when he was only 38. Photo: @Greatest Music Icon

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's daughter wanted

What did Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's daughter do? Ceslie-Anne was found guilty of stealing someone's car, resulting in her landing on the list of Hawaii's most wanted women in 2015. The public was not intimated about the outcome of the case.

Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole now

Bruddah Iz's wife was averse to the limelight, and after her husband's death, she retreated to her former life. Nonetheless, it is common knowledge that she never remarried, even though she was only widowed at 33. She devoted her life to raising her only child.

Marlene is allegedly a resident of Pearl City and lives with her grandchildren, and maintains a low profile since she is not on any social media platform.

Marlene Kamakawiwo'ole's net worth

When the Hawaiian singer died, he left behind a sum of $3 million, which his widow inherited. As a result, Marlene is allegedly worth $3 million.

Marlene Kamakawiwo'ole rose to fame for marrying the late Israel. Even though her husband was in the limelight, Marlene preferred living a private life, and when he died, she retreated to her previous life. Nonetheless, her biography highlights her life before and after fame.

